Injured knuckle

Xoleth
You're only winning if someone is losing.
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 18, 2019
- Messages
- 5,351
- Reaction score
- 8,264
Mention: I'm just a guy in his 30s who likes to hit the heavy bag, I don't compete.
For several years, I didn't have this problem.
6-7 months ago... I started having a sharp pain in my knuckle, in my left hand (southpaw turned orthodox, but still the left arm is stronger than my right arm, and I like to switch stances, just for fun)
The pain is temporary... it hurts only when I hit the bag.
It hurts for 1-2 days after, if I press strongly on the knukle with my fingers, but very tolereable.
I also lift weights and I don't have any pain during this, I can extend my fingers without problems.
I took several breaks, during these months, from hitting the bag.
Yesterday, after 2 months, I tried hitting the bag again and... the pain was still there. Not as sharp, though... I didn't hit with full power.
Straight punches or hooks, it hurts.
Except body hooks, but I guess it is because of the position of the fist during the impact.
Any advice?
Should I take an x-ray or is it something that just happens and let it rest more?
I read about tapping the two main fingers together and about using a sponge with a hole in the injured area, so the other knukles can absorb the impact.
Yes, I am using wraps.
For several years, I didn't have this problem.
6-7 months ago... I started having a sharp pain in my knuckle, in my left hand (southpaw turned orthodox, but still the left arm is stronger than my right arm, and I like to switch stances, just for fun)
The pain is temporary... it hurts only when I hit the bag.
It hurts for 1-2 days after, if I press strongly on the knukle with my fingers, but very tolereable.
I also lift weights and I don't have any pain during this, I can extend my fingers without problems.
I took several breaks, during these months, from hitting the bag.
Yesterday, after 2 months, I tried hitting the bag again and... the pain was still there. Not as sharp, though... I didn't hit with full power.
Straight punches or hooks, it hurts.
Except body hooks, but I guess it is because of the position of the fist during the impact.
Any advice?
Should I take an x-ray or is it something that just happens and let it rest more?
I read about tapping the two main fingers together and about using a sponge with a hole in the injured area, so the other knukles can absorb the impact.
Yes, I am using wraps.