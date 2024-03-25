Injured knuckle

Mention: I'm just a guy in his 30s who likes to hit the heavy bag, I don't compete.
For several years, I didn't have this problem.
6-7 months ago... I started having a sharp pain in my knuckle, in my left hand (southpaw turned orthodox, but still the left arm is stronger than my right arm, and I like to switch stances, just for fun)
The pain is temporary... it hurts only when I hit the bag.
It hurts for 1-2 days after, if I press strongly on the knukle with my fingers, but very tolereable.
I also lift weights and I don't have any pain during this, I can extend my fingers without problems.
I took several breaks, during these months, from hitting the bag.
Yesterday, after 2 months, I tried hitting the bag again and... the pain was still there. Not as sharp, though... I didn't hit with full power.
Straight punches or hooks, it hurts.
Except body hooks, but I guess it is because of the position of the fist during the impact.

Any advice?
Should I take an x-ray or is it something that just happens and let it rest more?

I read about tapping the two main fingers together and about using a sponge with a hole in the injured area, so the other knukles can absorb the impact.

Yes, I am using wraps.

1711350610951.png
 
If you can get an xray I say do it, it will clear your mind.

I also had pain in fingers from not wrapping my hands and going hard on the body in sparring (elbows). Shit takes forever to heal even if it's not a serious injury. Just like toes in judo.
 
This type of injury and the same knuckle (though mine was my right hand) is what ended my boxing career lol. It is likely an injury to your tendon sheath or tendon itself. Welcome to the condition called boxers knuckle. A sagittal band injury. Go to a doctor, get an xray and potentially an ultrasound. They will tell you the best course of action. For me personally my knuckle is fucked and that's GG on my boxing career.
 
