Injured knuckle

Mention: I'm just a guy in his 30s who likes to hit the heavy bag, I don't compete.For several years, I didn't have this problem.6-7 months ago... I started having a sharp pain in my knuckle, in my left hand (southpaw turned orthodox, but still the left arm is stronger than my right arm, and I like to switch stances, just for fun)The pain is temporary... it hurts only when I hit the bag.It hurts for 1-2 days after, if I press strongly on the knukle with my fingers, but very tolereable.I also lift weights and I don't have any pain during this, I can extend my fingers without problems.I took several breaks, during these months, from hitting the bag.Yesterday, after 2 months, I tried hitting the bag again and... the pain was still there. Not as sharp, though... I didn't hit with full power.Straight punches or hooks, it hurts.Except body hooks, but I guess it is because of the position of the fist during the impact.Any advice?Should I take an x-ray or is it something that just happens and let it rest more?I read about tapping the two main fingers together and about using a sponge with a hole in the injured area, so the other knukles can absorb the impact.Yes, I am using wraps.