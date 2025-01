They were more equals. UFC was actually better than Pride more in the pre Zuffa period while Pride was better the last few years after the fall of Rings. The fall of Rings saw Pride acquiring most of that roster which included many of the fighters you'd associate with Pride like Fedor and Big Nog.



Pride went down not because it failed but because of the whole Yakuza thing. The trajectory before the merger was more Pride going up and the UFC going down. On its worst day the UFC was still the only major US promotion while Pride started off as the number 3 Japan promotion and gradually became number 1.