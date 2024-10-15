In the pursuit of gainz

Like most i grew up watching action movies and reading muscle and fitness. I wanted to be freaky big and strong. That led me to becoming a gym bro in my teens. arm days for months. even at one point i would do a bicep day followed by a tricep day. just to show the depth of my brosanity i was also doing boxing back then so i didnt want to get so jacked that my punches would lose speed so i would do dumbell curls with a 10lb lighter db in my left hand so my jab would stay quicker(lmao). and would try to hold my stance with dbs in my hand i went all the way to 40's lol.



like most who follow the bro path you get some gains early but nothing substantial and plateau hard. I figured i was just not genetically meant to be a fridge. Some trainers and bros tried to point me in the right direction but i was too much of an arrogant asshole to head their advice.



once a guy recommended i start squating and i tried to in the smith machine but put the bar on my neck and was in crazy pain doing 1/4th squats. i went back and told him i probably cant do squats as my neck is not made for it. He must have laughed himself to death later.



anyway in my 20's i started reading the faq's here and i found a real powerlifting gym. it changed my whole training mindset etc.. I gained alot and my lifts and form got way better. but life always gets in the way. I let the bar for about a decade i had periods of lifting but not anything serious or dedicated.



at the begining of this summer if found myself at the heaviest i have ever been, which is one thing but the real annoying part for me was that i felt weak and lacked energy to keep up with my kids and my job. I found a pretty decent little gym that i could bend some barbells in and i have been really settling down and focusing on really improving my lifting.



weirdness but i feel like from taking so much time off i am kind of in a another newbie stage, i am gaining muscle and able to train alot hard again and i still havent lost everything from when i was young which is a blessing in a way