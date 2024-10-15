In the pursuit of gainz

Whats good Iron Bretheren of the Sherfam. starting a log to hold a record ofmy noobs gains and often futile attempts to ascend to sherdonis status.
ill title each section so you can skip the blah blah
any advice knowledge bombs etc are why i put this here pick and choose what yall wanna read and drop some knowledge


Background (please skip if you have anything going on in your life):
Like most i grew up watching action movies and reading muscle and fitness. I wanted to be freaky big and strong. That led me to becoming a gym bro in my teens. arm days for months. even at one point i would do a bicep day followed by a tricep day. just to show the depth of my brosanity i was also doing boxing back then so i didnt want to get so jacked that my punches would lose speed so i would do dumbell curls with a 10lb lighter db in my left hand so my jab would stay quicker(lmao). and would try to hold my stance with dbs in my hand i went all the way to 40's lol.

like most who follow the bro path you get some gains early but nothing substantial and plateau hard. I figured i was just not genetically meant to be a fridge. Some trainers and bros tried to point me in the right direction but i was too much of an arrogant asshole to head their advice.

once a guy recommended i start squating and i tried to in the smith machine but put the bar on my neck and was in crazy pain doing 1/4th squats. i went back and told him i probably cant do squats as my neck is not made for it. He must have laughed himself to death later.

anyway in my 20's i started reading the faq's here and i found a real powerlifting gym. it changed my whole training mindset etc.. I gained alot and my lifts and form got way better. but life always gets in the way. I let the bar for about a decade i had periods of lifting but not anything serious or dedicated.

at the begining of this summer if found myself at the heaviest i have ever been, which is one thing but the real annoying part for me was that i felt weak and lacked energy to keep up with my kids and my job. I found a pretty decent little gym that i could bend some barbells in and i have been really settling down and focusing on really improving my lifting.

weirdness but i feel like from taking so much time off i am kind of in a another newbie stage, i am gaining muscle and able to train alot hard again and i still havent lost everything from when i was young which is a blessing in a way

my training:
I have been running Madcow since i was in my 20's but i didnt have the dedication to stick with it i would often jump ship. so i have been really following it, i did one 12 week cycle this summer and now i am in my second phase. I am tryign to modify this cycle to be an upper body focus. as i like to fancy myself an adherent of powerbuilding i try to run a split of 60% power lifting 30% body building and 10% strongman/other stuff

upperbody focus madcow:
so i changed out the light squat work for zercher squats from the ground. and i do extra dead lift work but i do the lighter work as snatch grip and then do the heavy stuff as traditional deadlift.
for assistance i also added up right rows
otherwise i follow the madcow routine from the faqs

squat redesign:
starting in the summer i really wanted to redesign my squat and get a full a2g squat that felt good. i am much better now i do all my squats a2g but i had to really rebuild the weight starting low and moving up again.
right now i find my self doing a wider stance low bar a2g and it feels good
i ahve been doing front squats and zerchers to build up the quads and good mornings for the hams.

Bench experiment:
I have decided to run the dumbest broiest program for powerlifting whic is smolov. so i have been running smolov jr. for bench. during this phase of madcow i took out all the bench work and replaced it with 3 waves of smolov jr. i calculated ti by doing my first wave based on my 5 rep max #, next wave will we be my old one rep max and then if i amek ti through that try a not so heavy third wave jsut to really master the 200's
for assistance i traditonally really like close grip bench but i have been doing spoto press and i am loving it.

bodybuilding work:
Arm routine: i got this from a Dr.Mike video. once a week i do a three exercise routine where you do set number of reps over myorepstyle sets. so to begin triceps 40 reps, side delts 40 reps, biceps 25 reps. and then each week you add 5 reps. I have been playing with different exercises.
the original routine was reverse skull crushers, some delt machine and lying down curls. I have kept the lying down curls as they always get the job done but i replaced the machine with flys and reverse skull crushers with jm press in the smith.

Chest routine: i got this from a JM Blakely vid. once a week or once every two weeks, i do machine for chest press and flys and do half reps and iso stuff that is killer. i also do incline db presses once a week.
 
10/14
warm up incline walk 10 mins with stretching

squats
ramped up to 130 felt easy did the top set with pauses. since i am in the begining weeks thats a good sign i am ready to shoot up
follwed up immediatley with front squats
1x7 70 ,1x5 80, 3x1 100 they felt ok but i am still getting used to the exercise my front rack sucks and gettign my breathing correct is still in progress

bench: i am deloading this week so i took it easy and built up to 105 x 5 which felt great

rows: ramped up to 97.5 x 5 felt good

assistance:
weighted hypers 4x8 80 felt good but that last set burnt me out.
hanging leg lifts 4x8 bw 7 half way last one to the top

bodybuilding
did my arm routine
jm press 50reps 135 lbs over too many sets
flys 50 reps 10kg dbs
lying down curls 35 reps 12.5 kg dbs

strength: 30kg db carries
 
10/16

warm up:
incline walk
followed up by stretching

zerchers built up to 2x5 at 85
push press ramped up to 1x5 at 70 flew up which is a great sign imo
snatch grip deadlift 70x5 80x5 90x5 102x5
deadlift 110x5 130x5 135x5 145x2 155x1 165x1 170x1

assistance
z-press 3x8x40 last set amrap,
upright rows 3x8 40

feel good did some sauna after for the inflamation
 
10/18

warm up:
incline walk
clean and push press with the bar

squats: i built up to 130 again i misread my sheet and hit it this week early so no problem more reps at the weight so more time to master it

bench: i was deloading this week today everything felt good to go so i built up to 115 and it flew up. i fought it a bit but it was about the most manageable it has ever been for me

i tried for teh 125. but i got in my head and asked for a spot. the spotter a trainer at the gym i guess was worried and refused tot ake his hands off the bar. i hit the lift but i cant count it considering the dude was holding on
after i did 3 x 8 spoto press at 70 with a 3-2-0 tempo

rows: i ramped up to 102.5 x 3 for my top set plenty of body english but no problem

not a lot of time today so i finished with a carries and clean and push press superset
30 kg dbs for the carry and 50 for the clean and press
the c&p after the carries was harder than i like to admit as my forearms were dying
 
