In Predator 2 Would you have given up the chase at this point?

Would you go after that dreadlocked friend murderer??

HHJ

HHJ

Granted, this intergalactic space hunter has already killed two of your friends. Hell, that very night he pulled your friends head off in front of you.

But you know the part where this monster falls into ANOTHER building. Would you just call it a day and continue the fight later on, maybe next week or something?

This is even WORSE than saving Newt imo. Look how high up that shit is!

And ya know what's even worse than that?!?!

When he gets into the other building, that cocksucker jumps down an elevator shaft ! For more heights induced terror!

For what



FOR WHAT
 
BTW the whole idea of him falling into another buiding is AMAZING and if you ever come across anyone who dont love this movie just BAM hit em in the fuckin mouth.


Or slug em in the cock.

Either one.
 
Btw I saw this movie in theatres. When the part in the second clip, the very first part where you see the Predator after he crashes into the building, and that he is very much alive and totally fine, the theatre went mental hahahaha
 
HHJ said:
BTW the whole idea of him falling into another buiding is AMAZING and if you ever come across anyone who dont love this movie just BAM hit em in the fuckin mouth.


Or slug em in the cock.

Either one.
I always loved Predator 2. I loved the first one as well, but wound up watching Predator 2 more

I always loved the urban aesthetic where it's hot as shit and everyone's sweating and there's an apocalyptic drug war between Colombians and Jamaicans. Those news segments with the crazy, coked up reporter really sold it

As a little British kid who didn't know anything about America, this is what I thought LA was like for years until I saw Clueless
 
HHJ said:



Granted, this intergalactic space hunter has already killed two of your friends. Hell, that very night he pulled your friends head off in front of you.

But you know the part where this monster falls into ANOTHER building. Would you just call it a day and continue the fight later on, maybe next week or something?

This is even WORSE than saving Newt imo. Look how high up that shit is!

And ya know what's even worse than that?!?!

When he gets into the other building, that cocksucker jumps down an elevator shaft ! For more heights induced terror!

For what



FOR WHAT
Yeah, of course, because

lethal-weapon-danny-glover.gif
 
Zer said:
I always loved Predator 2. I loved the first one as well, but wound up watching Predator 2 more

I always loved the urban aesthetic where it's hot as shit and everyone's sweating and there's an apocalyptic drug war between Colombians and Jamaicans. Those news segments with the crazy, coked up reporter really sold it

As a little British kid who didn't know anything about America, this is what I thought LA was like for years until I saw Clueless
Hahahahhah

I can only agree with everything.

LA has it's Clueless and it's Predator 2 parts.
 
BODIES WITH THE SKINS RIPPED OFF
THE HEARTS TORN FROM THE CADAVERS
AND JUST RECENTLY
KING WILLIE THE VICIOUS DRUG LORD FOUND JUST AROUND THE CORNER
WITH HIS HEAD CUT OFF
AND HIS SPINAL COLLUM RIPPED OUT
A FITTING DEMISE
TO THE PRINCE OF POWDER
 
@Zer

The CROW has a sick "EVIL LA" Aesthetic also


 
I don't think there's a single human being who would chase a 7 feet tall scary motherfuckng Alien...
 
Sonny Qc said:
I don't think there's a single human being who would chase a 7 feet tall scary motherfuckng Alien...
Yeah man! you guys are lucky in Quebec. The Predators are drawn to the heat and you guys dont got NONE of that shit over there
 
