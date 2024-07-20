Mine wasn't even mine..... I was a data analyst and my boss was the GM. She was clueless overall. One day I get back from lunch and she's blowing my phone up asking why I'm late to the meeting.

There was a huge meeting with our customer and I was supposed to be leading it and presenting all our data from the past however many months. Only problem was she never sent me the meeting invite and I had no idea the meeting was even going to take place. I think we postponed it another week.



One that wasn't me, I worked for a Tesla contractor and our entire building was going to be laid off in 2 months. We were told if we stayed and worked those 2 months they'd give us a severance packaged based on how long we'd been there. Well there was this youtube rapper who worked in our warehouse and he'd been there 5+ years so he was going to get a good severance check. Until.....about a week before the end this girl came into the office and said he stole her headphones. So the GM has our IT guy pull up the camera and sure enough you can see her set down her headphones, then youtube rapper comes along shortly after and takes the headphones. He was fired and lost out on his severance checked over what looked like some $10 headphones..........