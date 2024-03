It's worse than the OP states, as the bill includes mandatory minimum increases every year over the next ~8 years or so.



Edit: After reading the bill more closely, this won't change anything. It only applies to corporate "fast serve" restaurants with 60+ locations. It's just a maneuver to push out competitors for franchises. They even threatened to hold franchising corporations legally liable for franchise labor violations if they fought. (Ex. the McDonald's company would have been fined for any labor laws a independent owner/operator committed while paying to use the McDonalds brand). This basically just pushes the corporate-owned stores out of the California market.



They suckered those poor people into thinking they are going to get more money, when all most of them are going to get is fired. And the ones that keep their jobs won't get raises anyway.