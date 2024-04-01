Spounman
No, this isn't April fools. I went to Starbucks today like I do many days, and the drink I always get was 50 cents higher today. I said was there a price increase? The girl laughed and said yeah starting today.
Then I go home and turn the news on and they're praising that minimum wage workers get $20 an hour starting today. Well they don't mention the fact that corporations don't give a shit because they're just increasing their prices.
