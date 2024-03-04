In a rematch between Khabib and Conor, who would be the A-side?

I don't know if the person that won the first fight in a rematch situation gets to automatically be considered the A-side in a rematch situation, but if so, let's eliminate that factor for the sake of the mental exercise. I think its fascinating that this is even a contentious question. There was a point in time, when Conor and Khabib were still relatively new in their respective UFC careers, that the idea of Khabib possibly garnering more hype and attention than Conor would have been laughable. You have a grappler/submission artist with stilted English and a not so colorful personality vs. a spinning, high-flying charisma machine in Conor. However, slowly but surely, the MMA world slowly began to fall in love with the intangibles of Khabib's personality and his endearingly blunt communication style, not to mention his dominance in the Octagon. My opinion is that at this point in time, if both Conor and Khabib came back, Khabib would generate more excitement with die-hard MMA fans. The casual fan base is more of a wild card though, and I'm guessing would still be on the Conor bandwagon. Am I spot on, crazy, or just stating the obvious?