IMSAYIN outs himself

TempleoftheDog
Close Enough for Rock and Roll
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2020
- Messages
- 23,467
- Reaction score
- 53,980
Yeah, I’ve been here awhile. And I love Rock and Roll. I have a couple of YouTube channels. When I was 45 I decided to play what I love.
Rock and Roll music.
I bought a drum kit.
I had taken a course in studio sound circa 1987. And had done live sound (kind of fucked up for a deaf guy).
But my fucking kids bought that “Rock Band” game. They said hey old man.. let’s rock.
Those lovely bastards.
I loved the shit out of our times playing that game together.
So anyway.
After three weeks of playing drums I posted this. I didn’t understand how hard the song was. Even Lita Ford called bullshit. But that’s another story..
Here you go.
The one and only Imsayin.
Don’t be creepy..
This is 5 months in. I met a guy at an open jam. He said he knew a guy that could play a mean bass.
3 weeks later we were in the studio recording a 5 song EP.
I think I did ok in Rock and Roll.
My solo channel, and our 100% original shit.
Edit.
Don’t mind the douche in the UFC shorts. I don’t know that guy.
Edit 2.
I meant to post the Clash.. Train in Vain..
Edit.
Hit those subscribe buttons, bitches.
Rock and Roll music.
I bought a drum kit.
I had taken a course in studio sound circa 1987. And had done live sound (kind of fucked up for a deaf guy).
But my fucking kids bought that “Rock Band” game. They said hey old man.. let’s rock.
Those lovely bastards.
I loved the shit out of our times playing that game together.
So anyway.
After three weeks of playing drums I posted this. I didn’t understand how hard the song was. Even Lita Ford called bullshit. But that’s another story..
Here you go.
The one and only Imsayin.
Don’t be creepy..
This is 5 months in. I met a guy at an open jam. He said he knew a guy that could play a mean bass.
3 weeks later we were in the studio recording a 5 song EP.
I think I did ok in Rock and Roll.
My solo channel, and our 100% original shit.
Edit.
Don’t mind the douche in the UFC shorts. I don’t know that guy.
Edit 2.
I meant to post the Clash.. Train in Vain..
Edit.
Hit those subscribe buttons, bitches.
Last edited: