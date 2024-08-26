IMSAYIN outs himself

Close Enough for Rock and Roll
Yeah, I’ve been here awhile. And I love Rock and Roll. I have a couple of YouTube channels. When I was 45 I decided to play what I love.

Rock and Roll music.

I bought a drum kit.

I had taken a course in studio sound circa 1987. And had done live sound (kind of fucked up for a deaf guy).

But my fucking kids bought that “Rock Band” game. They said hey old man.. let’s rock.

Those lovely bastards.

I loved the shit out of our times playing that game together.

So anyway.

After three weeks of playing drums I posted this. I didn’t understand how hard the song was. Even Lita Ford called bullshit. But that’s another story..

Here you go.

The one and only Imsayin.


Don’t be creepy..

This is 5 months in. I met a guy at an open jam. He said he knew a guy that could play a mean bass.

3 weeks later we were in the studio recording a 5 song EP.

I think I did ok in Rock and Roll.

My solo channel, and our 100% original shit.






Edit.

Don’t mind the douche in the UFC shorts. I don’t know that guy.

Edit 2.

I meant to post the Clash.. Train in Vain..



Edit.

Hit those subscribe buttons, bitches.
 
Three great videos I’ve seen in the last few years..





 
