IMSAYIN outs himself

Yeah, I’ve been here awhile. And I love Rock and Roll. I have a couple of YouTube channels. When I was 45 I decided to play what I love.



Rock and Roll music.



I bought a drum kit.



I had taken a course in studio sound circa 1987. And had done live sound (kind of fucked up for a deaf guy).



But my fucking kids bought that “Rock Band” game. They said hey old man.. let’s rock.



Those lovely bastards.



I loved the shit out of our times playing that game together.



So anyway.



After three weeks of playing drums I posted this. I didn’t understand how hard the song was. Even Lita Ford called bullshit. But that’s another story..



Here you go.



The one and only Imsayin.





Don’t be creepy..



This is 5 months in. I met a guy at an open jam. He said he knew a guy that could play a mean bass.



3 weeks later we were in the studio recording a 5 song EP.



I think I did ok in Rock and Roll.



My solo channel, and our 100% original shit.













Edit.



Don’t mind the douche in the UFC shorts. I don’t know that guy.



Edit 2.



I meant to post the Clash.. Train in Vain..







Edit.



