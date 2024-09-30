Imavov will be champion next year

NoSmilez said: Imavov is good at banging. He should just get fat and move up in weight. He was Francis and Gane's sparring partner for a while. He just can't wrestle for shit. His striking is ok if you meet him in the middle but he can't deal with technical striking well. Click to expand...

Psychojoe86 said: Not feeling it. Imavov has shown to have no answer to Strickland and is also easily taken down and kept down. He has fairly uninspiring cardio and often does eye pokes.



I don’t think imavov is worth investing faith in for the title, or even a title shot. The division is extremely stacked right now Click to expand...

Bad wrestling is never helped by a move up in weight as the wrestlers are also heavier.Not sure eye pokes means you can't win a UFC title. Ask Jon Jones.As far as the MW division I am not sure I would say Extremely Stacked is appropriate. Strickland is #1 contender and yet he went to SDs against Cannonier( lost too) , Hermanson & Costa, was KTFO by Alex. Won a dominant UD against Izzy. Pretty beatable guy and yet he is at the top of the heap. After DDP, Izzy & Rob it is fairly thin for ELITE talent IMO.