Imavov will be champion next year

Imavov is good at banging.
He would be a better version of Gian Villante. lolImavov is good at banging. He should just get fat and move up in weight. He was Francis and Gane's sparring partner for a while. He just can't wrestle for shit. His striking is ok if you meet him in the middle but he can't deal with technical striking well.
Bad wrestling is never helped by a move up in weight as the wrestlers are also heavier.Imavov is good at banging. He should just get fat and move up in weight. He was Francis and Gane's sparring partner for a while. He just can't wrestle for shit. His striking is ok if you meet him in the middle but he can't deal with technical striking well.
Not sure eye pokes means you can't win a UFC title. Ask Jon Jones.Not feeling it. Imavov has shown to have no answer to Strickland and is also easily taken down and kept down. He has fairly uninspiring cardio and often does eye pokes.
I don’t think imavov is worth investing faith in for the title, or even a title shot. The division is extremely stacked right now