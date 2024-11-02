I'm starting to think there is a big pharma conspiracy against Garlic

PulsingJones

PulsingJones

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 5, 2019
Messages
2,494
Reaction score
7,443
Everyone I ever know who consumed Garlic when they are sick swears by how ridiculously effective it is, be it viral or bacterial infections.
Not to mention it's anti-platelet properties for stroke/heart attack preventation and strong anti-hypertensive effect... All of this without fucking up your kidneys like most medicine (Aspirin causes kidney failure for example)

I could go on... It's more a natural miracle panacea than I ever thought.

And yet... Those "Garlic Supplements" do nothing compared to the real thing, which I can personally attest to. And all these "Scientific studies" claim "Yeah, maybe garlic is mildly effective but don't use it in place of medicine guys!" I have a hunch are BS studies funded by organizations whose interest is to keep you on drugs your entire life. And these Garlic Supplements are probably BS too.

Just a hunch
 
I think the garlic supplements and red beet supplements are supposed to affect blood pressure by making more gas and expanding blood vessels.

I used to take Kyolic daily, COQ10, B complex, sometimes dark chocolate and still blood pressure was surprisingly high probably from eating too much salt and oily food. Have been avoiding salt for a while.
 
GSP_37 said:
I think the garlic supplements and red beet supplements are supposed to affect blood pressure by making more gas and expanding blood vessels.

I used to take Kyolic daily, COQ10, B complex, sometimes dark chocolate and still blood pressure was surprisingly high probably from eating too much salt and oily food. Have been avoiding salt for a while.
Click to expand...
Everyone I know who tried Garlic Supplements say its a scam and does nothing, which is a far cry to how they talk about actual unprocessed Garlic.

Try eating a head of Garlic and report back on your Blood Pressure. You don't have to eat it raw, cook it in a stew or soup.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,255
Messages
56,438,477
Members
175,220
Latest member
TopG

Share this page

Back
Top