I'm so sick of the invincible hero

Fedorgasm
Sep 18, 2008
- 29,552
- 39,706
Guy walks into a room unarmed, a bunch of bad guys surround him. And he arrogantly quips about how he's going to hurt them all, and they laugh. But he's so highly trained that he kicks all their assess before they can draw their guns.
Jack Reacher
The Equalizer
The Gray Man
And a million other movies that do the same thing. When you're that invincible it's not even a challenge anymore.
It really makes me appreciate someone like Jackie Chan. He looked like he was in full panic mode in every fight. Just trying to survive.
Or Michael Weston, who was also highly trained but not invincible, and he regularly has to outsmart the bad guys instead of just beating them all in hand to hand combat.
