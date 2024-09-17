I'm so sick of the invincible hero

It's a fantasy for a lot of dudes. "People don't know I'm badass but I'm actually so fucking badass they don't even know."



I liked that one British movie about a guy trying to avenge or save his daughter who's been trafficked. He's just a regular guy with no military background or anything but beats the bad guys through savagery and cunning. One fight scene was interesting. The hero gets his ass kicked by a bigger, younger, henchman who is just fighting to kick him out, but the hero is fighting to the death. When the henchman beats him up and thinks the fight is over and tells him to stay down, the protagonist blindsides the henchman with a weapon and kills him.

I wish I could remember the name of the movie.



Or I would like a movie about a known badass who's everybody is scared of and isn't exactly a good guy, but steps up to be the hero due to circumstances. I'm sure that movie exists but I can't think of any at the top of my head.