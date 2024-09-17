I'm so sick of the invincible hero

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
29,552
Reaction score
39,706
Guy walks into a room unarmed, a bunch of bad guys surround him. And he arrogantly quips about how he's going to hurt them all, and they laugh. But he's so highly trained that he kicks all their assess before they can draw their guns.

Jack Reacher
The Equalizer
The Gray Man

And a million other movies that do the same thing. When you're that invincible it's not even a challenge anymore.

It really makes me appreciate someone like Jackie Chan. He looked like he was in full panic mode in every fight. Just trying to survive.

Or Michael Weston, who was also highly trained but not invincible, and he regularly has to outsmart the bad guys instead of just beating them all in hand to hand combat.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Guy walks into a room unarmed, a bunch of bad guys surround him. And he arrogantly quips about how he's going to hurt them all, and they laugh. But he's so highly trained that he kicks all their assess before they can draw their guns.

Jack Reacher
The Equalizer
The Gray Man

And a million other movies that do the same thing. When you're that invincible it's not even a challenge anymore.

It really makes me appreciate someone like Jackie Chan. He looked like he was in full panic mode in every fight. Just trying to survive.

Or Michael Weston, who was also highly trained but not invincible, and he regularly has to outsmart the bad guys instead of just beating them all in hand to hand combat.
Click to expand...

Jackie did that to counter the Bruce Lee take of invincibility. He wanted to show the pain. Was genius imo.

I do agree though. Since Bruce did it, I have seen it a million times and its been played out for a long while.
 
Ezekiel 25:17 said:
Jackie did that to counter the Bruce Lee take of invincibility. He wanted to show the pain. Was genius imo.

I do agree though. Since Bruce did it, I have seen it a million times and its been played out for a long while.
Click to expand...
Yeah honestly I liked it more when I was a kid. Bruce Lee was the pioneer, Steven seagal I thought added something, I even liked Billy Jack lol.

But with movies after 2000 it just feels stale, like they've taken it too far and beaten that horse too much.

The Equalizer was a huge offender, which was a shame because the TV show it was based on was so not like that at all.
 
It’s not my favorite either. That’s why Superman sucks so bad. He’s a relic from a time when people needed an invincible hero as an avatar for America to give them hope. But that shit doesn’t exactly give way to much good story telling.

However, I did enjoy The Equalizer and Jack Reacher (obviously). They were fun movies. I couldn’t make it through 10 minutes of the Grey Man. I didn’t even realize that’s what the movie was because I was so bored I just checked out mentally before I turned it off.
 
It's a fantasy for a lot of dudes. "People don't know I'm badass but I'm actually so fucking badass they don't even know."

I liked that one British movie about a guy trying to avenge or save his daughter who's been trafficked. He's just a regular guy with no military background or anything but beats the bad guys through savagery and cunning. One fight scene was interesting. The hero gets his ass kicked by a bigger, younger, henchman who is just fighting to kick him out, but the hero is fighting to the death. When the henchman beats him up and thinks the fight is over and tells him to stay down, the protagonist blindsides the henchman with a weapon and kills him.
I wish I could remember the name of the movie.

Or I would like a movie about a known badass who's everybody is scared of and isn't exactly a good guy, but steps up to be the hero due to circumstances. I'm sure that movie exists but I can't think of any at the top of my head.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
Issy is one of the greatest fighters of all time. However, I'm worried about his mindset.
2
Replies
28
Views
703
SuperAlly
SuperAlly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,556
Messages
56,202,168
Members
175,106
Latest member
Old Scratch

Share this page

Back
Top