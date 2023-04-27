Im scared of getting hit

How do i get over the fear of being hit? I do wrestling and jiu jitsu and i think im pretty good at them but everytime ive tried muay thai or a striking sport i always get scared and get beat up. How do i get over this fear so i can start becoming a good striker and stop quitting
 
You are quite welcome.
You may be surprised, my first sparring session helped me immensely. It not only let me know I could take getting hit, it also gave me an adrenaline jump. YMMV.
Added bonus - I KNEW I could get hit Much Harder and still keep sparring.
That extra immeasurable and unexpected adrenaline boost made my reactions faster. It helped get me better avoiding getting hit. It also gave me much (in my perception) faster counter-strikes.

When you get hit hard, and can still thinking logically, the Confidence Boost is Immense.
Good Luck !​
 
Last edited:
Try light sparring first and then just try to increase the intensity of it overtime. (I would spar with a friend or someone you trust to not throw heavy shots and injure you during sparing)
 
One thing that helped me: put yourself into situations that freak you out, with a trusted partner, and work through them.

I dont do mma so I cant speak to a comparable situation, but in boxing my coach will put us in a corner and tell our sparring partner to go at us. Soft at first and then harder, harder, etc. Not just one session, I mean.. This is something we do for 30 seconds or a minute every sparring session. You freak out at first, then you eventually learn how to protect yourself and escape or fight back. Can't speak for you, but for me it not only gives me confidence in these situations, but being confident about being able to handle them actually avoids getting into them in the first place.
 
Work up to it. Start light until you get comfortable and then slowly ratchet up the intensity.
 
Trust your coaches that they match you up with even opponents, thats essential for getting comfortable with sparring. You can also have a bit gentlemans agreement that you do not tend to beat eacher up totally and not always trying to hit each other as much as possible, but rather train combos that works. Also, after I broke my nose, I bought a helmet that covers it, and that made it much more relaxing to spar.
 
The more you get hit in sparring the more you get used to it. There is no other way. It will be daunting at first but you get used to it pretty quick.
 
It takes time to get comfortable. The more you get hit, the more you'll get used to it. There's no short cut unfortunately.
 
I’ve got one amateur fight under my belt and have sparred 50 times, but I am still scared to death of getting hit, never really been hit that hard in my opinion. But I still show up and just stand in front of whoever. Scared or not. Whatever life has in store I’ll face, but I do have this anxiety, that I can’t take a punch, but I know in my heart I can, but that’s how my mind works.
 
Start very light and build up the intensity as you get gradually more comfortable. In general to go all out is dangerous so I’d avoid it as much as possible.
 
Keep sparring, even if it's just light sparring where you're getting hit with 1/4 of the power. The more you do it the more you will get used to punches coming at you. If you've sparred before you'll know it's not the physical pain that you're scared of, you're subconsciously shit scared of being knocked out or knocked down and that is what you need to conquer here. No one truly likes being hit, but you can train yourself to get used it and and to not be so "gun shy" anymore.

Spar, even do drills where they just throw punches at you without landing to get your body used to not flinching when you see a punch coming. Stick with it and you should see improvement after a few weeks or a few months. None of these improvements will just happen over night.
 
its like a pool man, you have to jump right in and put the fear aside.
 
Face your fears brother.
 
Being brave doesn't mean that you're not scared of something but that you'll do something even if you're terrified.
 
Full head gear, mouth piece, 16 ounce gloves, a good coach to match you up properly, get your cardio up to a good level before you start sparring at all because if you can't keep your hands up you're going to get whacked, start with 1 2 minute round or even 1 1 minute round, it helps to know it will be over quickly, remember to breathe, I would tense up and forget to breathe and tire out immediately, remember to move your head, remember move your feet, nothing wrong with moving side to side or back and to the side to avoid shots, lot of young kids think they can just storm forward Terminator style, try not tense up to throw big shots, stay loose and try to be smooth not powerful, anytime your opponent gets near you jab to keep him off balance, if they are off balance they aren't going to hit you with anything too hard Then work slowly toward 1 2 minute round, etc. I started boxing way late in life, mid 40's and only did light to medium sparring never a full speed session, I was always the older guy in there often by 20 years or so, so had to accept I was going to be slower and get hit to land any of my own, I didn't have my ego on the line, like I would've younger, which helped. I did get over the fear of getting hit, but it took time. I hated headgear but used it early on anyway, I always felt like I couldn't see shots coming with it on, so once I got past the fear of getting hit, I went without. I'd go back to work, did this on my lunch hours, and have that weird semi dull fuzzy feeling for an hour or so after a good session. Strangely, sometimes I miss that feeling nowadays.
 
Drill that: You and opponent in mid range. "Fixed feets". Dont move with feets, use just your upper bodies and head to move. Box. 1 min rounds. Change partner or do again. Box lightly to the face, box harder or hard to the body. Tighten up a bit the punches to the face as long partner is willing to do so. Do that often.

And do one thing: Keep an eye to your opponent (chest), so you see what is coming. COUNTER!
 
