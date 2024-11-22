  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Crime Illinois Supreme Court overturns Jussie Smollett's conviction

HockeyBjj

HockeyBjj

Putting on the foil
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 26, 2012
Messages
31,608
Reaction score
41,132
Sherdog's favorite thread topic has a big update


In a decision issued Thursday, the court said the "Empire" actor, 42, should not have been charged for the same incident a second time after the original charges brought against him were dropped in 2019. "Because the initial charges were dismissed as part of an agreement" with Smollett and he "performed his part of the agreement, the second prosecution was barred," the ruling said. "We are aware that this case has generated significant public interest and that many people were dissatisfied with the resolution of the original case and believed it to be unjust. Nevertheless, what would be more unjust than the resolution of any one criminal case would be a holding from this court that the State was not bound to honor agreements upon which people have detrimentally relied."


The article goes on but that's basically it. What a fucked up logic path. Because clear corruption led to a sham investigation, the constitutional thing would be to stick to the sham charge drop. If the charges had only been dropped, the charges could be picked up again. But because they charges were dropped in exchange for $10,000 (forfeiting his bond)... the charges have to remain dropped.

Smollett served 6 days in jail after blaming two random white men the cops brought in for a lineup who would have faced up to 15 years if convicted due to his blatant lie for self advancement.
 
That guys life is pretty much over anyways, right? Has he worked since all of that? Not defending him just saying.. he is still going to be paying for that for a long time regardless of what happens in court now.
 
USA!USA! said:
That guys life is pretty much over anyways, right? Has he worked since all of that? Not defending him just saying.. he is still going to be paying for that for a long time regardless of what happens in court now.
Click to expand...
Nah. I want blood.
 
USA!USA! said:
lol fair - no doubt what he did was fucking low
Click to expand...

Before you posted this, we did not know that it was "fair" to hold someone accountable for committing the type of crime that Jussie did. Or that what he did was "fucking low".

Thanks for enlightening us. You're a real genius.
 
Copper Burner said:
Before you posted this, we did not know that it was "fair" to hold someone accountable for committing the type of crime that Jussie did. Or that what he did was "fucking low".

Thanks for enlightening us. You're a real genius.
Click to expand...

The question isn't whether he should be held accountable, smart guy. The thread is about the legality. We all think he should - the question is whether he will.
 
USA!USA! said:
That guys life is pretty much over anyways, right? Has he worked since all of that? Not defending him just saying.. he is still going to be paying for that for a long time regardless of what happens in court now.
Click to expand...


Ackchyually, he is working again. He starred in The Lost Holiday, a movie he wrote, produced, directed, and even recorded a whole soundtrack for. Truly a one-man show. 😂

But yeah, overturning this conviction is great news because he’s been wanting to adopt a child and couldn’t with a felony on his record. So, props to the Illinois Supreme Court for making that happen.
 
SRN said:


Ackchyually, he is working again. He starred in The Lost Holiday, a movie he wrote, produced, directed, and even recorded a whole soundtrack for. Truly a one-man show. 😂

But yeah, overturning this conviction is great news because he’s been wanting to adopt a child and couldn’t with a felony on his record. So, props to the Illinois Supreme Court for making that happen.
Click to expand...


Never heard of it! I'm sure it did very well 😂
 
HockeyBjj said:
Smollett served 6 days in jail after blaming two random white men the cops brought in for a lineup who would have faced up to 15 years if convicted due to his blatant lie for self advancement.
Click to expand...

This is why that piece of shit should rot in jail. It's some bullshit that rubbish first agreement gets to stand
 
I have no issue with Juicy. It's the loser bums who bought this bs story and ran off like scared cockroaches when the actual truth, not just "his truth" lol, was revealed.
 
Dudes a scumbag but the government tried to fuck him over after already agreeing to a deal, so good for him, I guess
 
I wasn't as upset at him pulling off the scam as I was annoyed about all the extremely gullible celebrities/politicians who bought it hook, line and sinker, without questions. He actually did a great job exposing which people you can pretty much dismiss as having zero credibility whatsoever, knowing that these people believed in Jussie's obvious bullshit. People like Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, etc.
 
double jeopardy sounds like
Fuck that guy but the law is the law unless we want to create laws just to convict people and remove statues of limitations to target specific people
 
Really? Apple dictionary doesn’t have statutes in it. Anyway, statutes not statues
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

44nutman
Crime Supreme Court just made it harder to prosecute elected officials for taking bribes
Replies
19
Views
541
jx820
jx820

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,992
Messages
56,553,841
Members
175,281
Latest member
ListenChris

Share this page

Back
Top