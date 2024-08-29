California parents terrified after migrants try to board school bus The migrants attempted to board buses along two school routes twice this week, per the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District in San Diego County.

A group of as many as 20 migrants tried to board school busus filled with kids in southern California, according to officials.The migrants attempted to board buses along two school routes twice this week at the stop near Highway 94 and Cochera, per the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District in San Diego County.Superintendent Liz Bystedt said in a letter to parents that on Tuesday three migrants were walking in the middle of the highway, trying to stop one of the district's school buses and forcing it to go around the group.Then on Wednesday morning, about 20 migrants rushed at one bus as it was picking up students from the same stop.Parents who were present say they helped the bus driver ensure that none of the migrants boarded the bus, as reported by Fox5 San Diego.Nicole Cardinale told Fox 5 her eight-year-old son's school bus was one of the ones affected this week, describing the incident as 'really scary.''He said these adults - they weren't kids - had backpacks on and they were trying to get on [his bus]... He said there was a lot of them.Bystedt has announced that buses will now skip stops with migrants nearby, heading to the next one on the route, for 'the safety of students and bus drivers.''Please stay [vigilant] and if the bus drives by, please follow the bus to pick up your child at the next stop,' the superintendent told parents.It's unclear why the migrants tried to board the buses, but migrant advocate Pedro Rios told Fox 5 that the heat and mountainous terrain in the area can drive a desperate response.The school district reported the incident to US patrol, California Highway Patrol and the San Diego's Sheriff's office.