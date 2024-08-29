Crime Illegals try to highjack school bus with elementary kids on it.

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
6,130
Reaction score
11,435
www.dailymail.co.uk

California parents terrified after migrants try to board school bus

The migrants attempted to board buses along two school routes twice this week, per the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District in San Diego County.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

A group of as many as 20 migrants tried to board school busus filled with kids in southern California, according to officials.

The migrants attempted to board buses along two school routes twice this week at the stop near Highway 94 and Cochera, per the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District in San Diego County.

Superintendent Liz Bystedt said in a letter to parents that on Tuesday three migrants were walking in the middle of the highway, trying to stop one of the district's school buses and forcing it to go around the group.

Then on Wednesday morning, about 20 migrants rushed at one bus as it was picking up students from the same stop.

Parents who were present say they helped the bus driver ensure that none of the migrants boarded the bus, as reported by Fox5 San Diego.

Nicole Cardinale told Fox 5 her eight-year-old son's school bus was one of the ones affected this week, describing the incident as 'really scary.'

'He said these adults - they weren't kids - had backpacks on and they were trying to get on [his bus]... He said there was a lot of them.

Bystedt has announced that buses will now skip stops with migrants nearby, heading to the next one on the route, for 'the safety of students and bus drivers.'

'Please stay [vigilant] and if the bus drives by, please follow the bus to pick up your child at the next stop,' the superintendent told parents.

It's unclear why the migrants tried to board the buses, but migrant advocate Pedro Rios told Fox 5 that the heat and mountainous terrain in the area can drive a desperate response.

The school district reported the incident to US patrol, California Highway Patrol and the San Diego's Sheriff's office.

They tried to mad max a school bus good thing the parents were able to stop them from getting on the bus.
 
You really think they were trying to "hijack" the bus but 20 migrants let a few moms stop them? That's stupid.

They tried to board the bus to get a ride because it is crazy hot. They should not have done so. But describing this as an attempted hijacking is like describing spanking a kid as attempted murder.
 
woodguyatl said:
You really think they were trying to "hijack" the bus but 20 migrants let a few moms stop them? That's stupid.

They tried to board the bus to get a ride because it is crazy hot. They should not have done so. But describing this as an attempted hijacking is like describing spanking a kid as attempted murder.
Click to expand...
Standing in the middle of the road to divert a school bus so another group can try to rush on it is not a attempted highjack to you?
 
woodguyatl said:
You really think they were trying to "hijack" the bus but 20 migrants let a few moms stop them? That's stupid.

They tried to board the bus to get a ride because it is crazy hot. They should not have done so. But describing this as an attempted hijacking is like describing spanking a kid as attempted murder.
Click to expand...
You're wrong. Newsmax has the images.

vpZojq.gif

1473454313-mad-max-no-cgi.gif
 
woodguyatl said:
You really think they were trying to "hijack" the bus but 20 migrants let a few moms stop them? That's stupid.

They tried to board the bus to get a ride because it is crazy hot. They should not have done so. But describing this as an attempted hijacking is like describing spanking a kid as attempted murder.
Click to expand...
Typical of TS.
 
White Whale said:
Standing in the middle of the road to divert a school bus so another group can try to rush on it is not a attempted highjack to you?
Click to expand...
if soccer moms scared them off, they are not scary enough to be labeled hijackers lmao

1abfb7.jpg
 
Mr Holmes said:
tenor.gif
Click to expand...
Well, you can learn a thing or two from your new neighbors now. Experience the tastes and experiences of the true South.

To be real. If I were walking and seen this, I might have joined them. Walking in the heat no es beuno.
 
Sinister said:
Please provide literally any source that's not a far right reactionary outlet aside from the one virtually unknown news source, that this actually happened.
Click to expand...
"I have to read it on HuffPo or Mother Jones otherwise it doesn't count" Sure.
 
"This event follows a period where San Diego has seen an uptick in migrant entries, with facilities like the migrant welcome center closing due to funding issues, highlighting the strain on local resources. "

We don't have a migrant or homeless issue where I live but still provide cooling centres being it's frequently 115f here. I wonder if San Diego has had to close theirs?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,226
Messages
56,107,700
Members
175,073
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top