LOL holy fuck man, could you possibly make up a more sensationalized title for this video?I came in expecting this -What I actually got was -Why do you feel the need to sensationalize to such an extreme degree to try and appeal to people on an emotional level?Why can't you just let the facts stand as they are?"zombie apocalypse" "rip fences like its cotton candy"The video shows a few dozen people rushing through a broken section of fence. Good god get ahold of yourself.