xhaydenx said: This is fair.



The BMF belt is supposed to be an "anyone, anytime" sort of thing. Max said that himself. Then as soon as Topuria told him to put it on the line when they fight Max was quickly making excuses.



So, yeh, for that un BMF-like behavior Max is stripped of the BMF and it goes to Topuria.



The only way Ilia should be fighting for the BMF title is if it gets vacated shortly after he wins it. You can't unify the FW & BMF titles and have FW contenders potentially win it. You think the UFC should allow the possibility of Aljamain Sterling or Movsar Evloev to fight for the BMF title?Btw it's not like it's Max's choice to put the BMF title on the line, point the blame at the UFC not him if you like. Oh and Ilia was basically begging to fight for the BMF title, if you want to talk about "un BMF-like behavior" that definitely qualifies.