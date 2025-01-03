Charles vs Toppy for the BMF has the potential to be FOTY

andgonsil

andgonsil

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
1,354
Reaction score
2,774
Charles beat Justin who is former BMF

Ilia beat Max, the BMF champion

The winner of Islam vs Arman will most likely fight in October

Charles vs Toppy could happen in April, and the winner get the title shot
 
VinceArch said:
Does Ilia have that belt too?
Click to expand...
images
 
Ilia probably bought himself Islam's belt already <lol> and Charles' horse cart
 
it can't be FOTY if it ends in under 2 rounds, Ilia probably smokes charles
 
Toppy?

Sounds like somethin Ralph Cifaretto would say

the-sopranos.gif
 
Illa would destroy Charles. We all like charles right? no one wants to see that.

Harlekin said:
Ilia probably bought himself Islam's belt already <lol> and Charles' horse cart
Click to expand...

Illa has bought the cart before the horse several times now.

Wore the belt before he beat alex. Wore the BMF before he beat max. 100% he'd buy Charles cart before he had the horse
 
I just wanted to write that calling a mean Georgian manlet Toppy is gay af.
 
Steve Fox said:
I just wanted to write that calling a mean Georgian manlet Toppy is gay af.
Click to expand...
I remember when they started calling Cody Garbrandt "cogar"

bruh

Cody or Necktats will fucking suffice lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KO Shotz
Max vs Arman for the LW interim title?
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
BangBang
Cage Culture: Max Holloway Vs Ilia Topuria Extended Promo
Replies
8
Views
937
JohnMandick
JohnMandick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,675
Messages
56,730,961
Members
175,382
Latest member
ArtVandelay

Share this page

Back
Top