Ihor Potieria has had seismic misfortune and suffering

Wow. He's in Anthony Smith league almost. He's been reveled for losing since his win/celebration over end-of-watch Shogun



But since I believe he's only had one win and been finished several times. Michel did a backflip on him and nearly kneed him in the throat. He got nutshot in his last fight and brutally finished



Everytime he fights now i feel like bad stuff will happen to him. Hes not an awful fighter but i feel he has a lot of good faith with UFC and he keeps getting wrecked. I feel for him a bit