Igor shows how to destroy a wrestler

Yeah. The best defense against grapplers is*12 to 6 elbows (when you against cage and fending a takedown), elbows to the head, back, eyes,*Elbows or punches to the back of the head. (Will never be legal but the soft back of the head and neck is very sensitive) hitting that on someone trying to take you down can easily KO them. We have seen cases were its accidental shots and the person goes out quick*Soccer kicks. If you sprawl or they miss or you reverse and escape on top its in your favor. Of course if they take you down and stand up before you they have a chance to kick you.*Knees to head anywhere. This helps if you sprawl and gain north south or any defensive position against a grappler. However, if they end up on top and transition to north south or side mount you are screwed.*Upkicks, best guard defense or attack strike for guys in the guard.*Small joint manipulation (never will be legal) but the grappler usually is trying to hold, grab you. There hands are easy to access and busy if you really needed to escape its not hard to grab 1 of their fingers or 2 and attempt to rip it off. Pull it backwards. There are so many cases this could happen