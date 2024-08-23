If you were Aspinall, would you keep the interim belt?

Dogshare

Dogshare

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 22, 2014
Messages
714
Reaction score
819
I would just let go of the belt. This will not really help in getting the real belt, because we know how the UFC operates, but I would not play along.

Now this interim belt is used as a way to make everyone satisfied. But it is pathetic to bring an interim belt to another hard fight, while two basically retired fighters keep hostage of the real belt.

The UFC would probably take it as an insult and let Tom fight again for the belt when Jones and Stipe officially retire, but if Tom loses he will also never have gotten the real belt anyway and officially never was the champion anyway.
 
If I was in his position (assuming there was no incentive /direction from management on how to act and what to say,) I'd not only continue to fight when healthy, I'd simply approach interviews/negotiations/etc... as though I was the undisputed champion.

"I'm really looking forward to defending my belt for a second time against..."
When JBJ is discussed as the HW champion, I'd simply point out that regardless of what's said "we don't really know anything about if/when he's fighting again" or "he's only had one bout in the last four and a half years."

"Obviously JBJ had an amazing career; but we're talking about the present day which consists of me the HW champion having already successfully defended my title pursuing more high profile bouts against the best HWs in the world."

The key IMO would be to simply point out that Jones is great; but not there.
"For that reason, I'm not focused on him at this time. I'm really more focused on preparing for my next title defense."

Something like that +/-
I wouldn't dismiss him as relevant to the sport; just not to immediately relevant to my HW title and claim as the big dog in the yard (or whatever other horrible cliche.)


**And he really should generally know what reporters are going to ask him; so should have his talking points ready.
He can definitely turn it back around on the reporters and ask them their honest opinion based on the facts of the matter; and what they think he should do especially considering how inconsistent Jones' behaviour has been in the last 5+ years.
 
Last edited:
Of course, having a belt means better pay, the UFC has this made up thing of "championship" pay, Interim champs get more than non belt holders, he is still racking up defenses or "title fight wins", considering Jones most likely never fights him he probably gets promoted to Undisputed without even fighting.

jitzmonkey said:
Do tons of PEDs, get KOd in an MMA fight against an old boxer then gain 200 lbs?
Click to expand...
And eventually move to slap fighting.
 
El Fernas said:
Of course, having a belt means better pay, the UFC has this made up thing of "championship" pay, Interim champs get more than non belt holders, he is still racking up defenses or "title fight wins", considering Jones most likely never fights him he probably gets promoted to Undisputed without even fighting.


And eventually move to slap fighting.
Click to expand...
Yes if he makes more money he should keep the belt. But that is also a way to make everyone accept it.

And is he really racking up title fight wins now? In that case two champions at the same time can do that. Would be strange.
 
Dogshare said:
Yes if he makes more money he should keep the belt. But that is also a way to make everyone accept it.

And is he really racking up title fight wins now? In that case two champions at the same time can do that. Would be strange.
Click to expand...
Its just one of those stats that are disguised in some way, "title wins" sounds good, even if they are not undisputed title wins, and iirc, Gaethje at one point said shit about the Interim and BMF belts, but he also mentioned they came with better pay, i think i have read this more than once, interim belts are still champions, even if fans shit on them.

Another made up stat i trully hate is "undefeated in the UFC", they are undefeated or they are not, its MMA record, not promotional record, or when they say "x fighter as never been KO´d", when said fighter has a number of loses, but it happens they all were by decision, title wins, its not as bad as those others, but considering he probably will be defending the IC more times, its still "title fight wins".
 
Yes, even though he's only clipped due to circumcisions beyond his control.

<{katwhu}>
 
El Fernas said:
Of course, having a belt means better pay, the UFC has this made up thing of "championship" pay, Interim champs get more than non belt holders, he is still racking up defenses or "title fight wins", considering Jones most likely never fights him he probably gets promoted to Undisputed without even fighting.


And eventually move to slap fighting.
Click to expand...
Re former:
If he's able to stay unbeaten over the next few years, he can choose to push the narrative of having X number (including his win over Blaydes) of title defenses.
If contradicted with a reference to JBJ winning the "undisputed title against Gane (even if Jones beats Miocic,) Tom can simply point out that Jones sat on the shelf, later defended once, and subsequently retired... and shrug "what was all that about anyway?"


Re latter:
I had no idea.
I Just watched that. It was not pretty.
Exactly how a pro fighter vs. a biker looking dude would expect to go in any "combat" sport.
 
I’d make a video of myself throwing the belt off a bridge like Steve Austin did
40A8837F-20B5-45C3-9D62-A4AEDCCF26B6.gif
 
I would clean out the division while talking wild amounts of shit about Dana and Jon Jones and old man Stipe.

I would fight as often as possible yo try to rack uo as many interim defenses as possible just to

A) get paid
B) shine the brightest light possible on the absurdity of the situation
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,830
Messages
56,078,247
Members
175,066
Latest member
yodog

Share this page

Back
Top