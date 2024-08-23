If you were Aspinall, would you keep the interim belt?

Dogshare
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2014
- Messages
- 714
- Reaction score
- 819
I would just let go of the belt. This will not really help in getting the real belt, because we know how the UFC operates, but I would not play along.
Now this interim belt is used as a way to make everyone satisfied. But it is pathetic to bring an interim belt to another hard fight, while two basically retired fighters keep hostage of the real belt.
The UFC would probably take it as an insult and let Tom fight again for the belt when Jones and Stipe officially retire, but if Tom loses he will also never have gotten the real belt anyway and officially never was the champion anyway.
Now this interim belt is used as a way to make everyone satisfied. But it is pathetic to bring an interim belt to another hard fight, while two basically retired fighters keep hostage of the real belt.
The UFC would probably take it as an insult and let Tom fight again for the belt when Jones and Stipe officially retire, but if Tom loses he will also never have gotten the real belt anyway and officially never was the champion anyway.