If you were Aspinall, would you keep the interim belt?

If I was in his position (assuming there was no incentive /direction from management on how to act and what to say,) I'd not only continue to fight when healthy, I'd simply approach interviews/negotiations/etc... as though I was the undisputed champion.



"I'm really looking forward to defending my belt for a second time against..."

When JBJ is discussed as the HW champion, I'd simply point out that regardless of what's said "we don't really know anything about if/when he's fighting again" or "he's only had one bout in the last four and a half years."



"Obviously JBJ had an amazing career; but we're talking about the present day which consists of me the HW champion having already successfully defended my title pursuing more high profile bouts against the best HWs in the world."



The key IMO would be to simply point out that Jones is great; but not there.

"For that reason, I'm not focused on him at this time. I'm really more focused on preparing for my next title defense."



Something like that +/-

I wouldn't dismiss him as relevant to the sport; just not to immediately relevant to my HW title and claim as the big dog in the yard (or whatever other horrible cliche.)





**And he really should generally know what reporters are going to ask him; so should have his talking points ready.

He can definitely turn it back around on the reporters and ask them their honest opinion based on the facts of the matter; and what they think he should do especially considering how inconsistent Jones' behaviour has been in the last 5+ years.