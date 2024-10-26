If you are Volkanovski, would you even want to fight Topuria again?

No, Volk is old and he shouldn't fight Top again. But Topuria has been eating shots left and right in every single one of his last bouts. He's far from unstoppable, just has a young chin and a well-rounded game (offensive boxing, offensive wrestling, and decent cardio).



Max and Volk touched him at will, but they're both badly pillow-fisted. Emmett? He had the power, but he was 38 years old (Top 26, so it's a massive speed diff).



The fact that a version of Max that has absorbed, by far, the most strikes in UFC history was able to touch him so much (meaning he has a lot of miles on him, so he's practically old), and drained out of his wits, shows that Ilia's defensive boxing is bad.



The fact that an elderly Volk that had gotten knocked out months earlier, and was never rewinning the FW title (he was 36 when he fought Ilia, no one has ever won a title after 34 in the lower weight classes) touched him up easily, shows once more, Ilia's defensive boxing sucks.



The only fighter he was able to dodge the big strikes from was a 38-year-old Josh Emmett. And even then, he still absorbed 87 poorly thrown strikes from Emmett (the good ones didn't land, so Topuria didn't get knocked out).



Topuria is fighting against grandpas. Once he fights against an actually young rising prospect, someone young like him, he'll be in big trouble.