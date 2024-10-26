If you are Volkanovski, would you even want to fight Topuria again?

Why would the second fight be any different? Topuria is just so good at cutting the cage, trying to run away from him and his power is basically impossible. If I am Volkanovski, I would probably be angling to fight Lopez which is a much more winnable fight.
 
No, Volk is old and he shouldn't fight Top again. But Topuria has been eating shots left and right in every single one of his last bouts. He's far from unstoppable, just has a young chin and a well-rounded game (offensive boxing, offensive wrestling, and decent cardio).

Max and Volk touched him at will, but they're both badly pillow-fisted. Emmett? He had the power, but he was 38 years old (Top 26, so it's a massive speed diff).

The fact that a version of Max that has absorbed, by far, the most strikes in UFC history was able to touch him so much (meaning he has a lot of miles on him, so he's practically old), and drained out of his wits, shows that Ilia's defensive boxing is bad.

The fact that an elderly Volk that had gotten knocked out months earlier, and was never rewinning the FW title (he was 36 when he fought Ilia, no one has ever won a title after 34 in the lower weight classes) touched him up easily, shows once more, Ilia's defensive boxing sucks.

The only fighter he was able to dodge the big strikes from was a 38-year-old Josh Emmett. And even then, he still absorbed 87 poorly thrown strikes from Emmett (the good ones didn't land, so Topuria didn't get knocked out).

Topuria is fighting against grandpas. Once he fights against an actually young rising prospect, someone young like him, he'll be in big trouble.
 
I thought Volk did well until he got caught against the cage.

Topuria also hasn't knocked out everyone he's fought.

If Volk can avoid being put to sleep, I think he's got a real chance.
 
Typically when a younger fighter beats an much older fighter, they brutally finish them in the rematch. Worse than the first time. I think this is a bad idea and Volk should fight someone else. Fight Kattar or Allen or the evloev/aljo loser. Or...gamrot at 155
 
No, Volk is old and he shouldn't fight Top again. But Topuria has been eating shots left and right in every single one of his last bouts. He's far from unstoppable, just has a young chin and a well-rounded game (offensive boxing, offensive wrestling, and decent cardio).

Max and Volk touched him at will, but they're both badly pillow-fisted. Emmett? He had the power, but he was 38 years old (Top 26, so it's a massive speed diff).

The fact that a version of Max that has absorbed, by far, the most strikes in UFC history was able to touch him so much (meaning he has a lot of miles on him, so he's practically old), and drained out of his wits, shows that Ilia's defensive boxing is bad.

The fact that an elderly Volk that had gotten knocked out months earlier, and was never rewinning the FW title (he was 36 when he fought Ilia, no one has ever won a title after 34 in the lower weight classes) touched him up easily, shows once more, Ilia's defensive boxing sucks.

The only fighter he was able to dodge the big strikes from was a 38-year-old Josh Emmett. And even then, he still absorbed 87 poorly thrown strikes from Emmett (the good ones didn't land, so Topuria didn't get knocked out).

Topuria is fighting against grandpas. Once he fights against an actually young rising prospect, someone young like him, he'll be in big trouble.
This is revisionist history at a laughable level. I don't think Volk should fight Topuria again either, but your description of his opponents is insanely misleading. Pillow fisted Max had just come off sending Gaethje into the shadow realm. Sure Volk had lost, but up a weight class to the guy who is literally the most dominant champ in the UFC right now. And old man Emmett? Oh yea, he just came back off getting destroyed by Topuria and had one of the nastiest one punch KO's of all time against Mitchell.

Each one of these guys was a killer in their own way, and none of them have shown major signs of being washed up. Yet, Topuria not only beat them all, but absolutely destroyed them. Yes, he gets hit, but his defense is not terrible. Max isn't a grandpa. Volk isn't a grandpa. Emmett is closer, but incredibly dangerous still, as evidenced by what he did to Mitchell.

Who is the young rising prospect that's going to dethrone Topuria? I'd love to hear about them, and how they'd do it.
 
I thought Volk did well until he got caught against the cage.

Topuria also hasn't knocked out everyone he's fought.

If Volk can avoid being put to sleep, I think he's got a real chance.
He was doing well until he went to sleep, and that's the problem. Topuria has KO'd everyone in the UFC except for Zalal in his debut, and Emmett, who he absolutely brutalized in a fight that could have been stopped at a couple different points without much controversy. I don't see how Volk could avoid his power for 5 rounds, or make the pace so insane that Topuria got tired without taking some huge risks of getting KO'd.
 
This is revisionist history at a laughable level. I don't think Volk should fight Topuria again either, but your description of his opponents is insanely misleading. Pillow fisted Max had just come off sending Gaethje into the shadow realm. Sure Volk had lost, but up a weight class to the guy who is literally the most dominant champ in the UFC right now. And old man Emmett? Oh yea, he just came back off getting destroyed by Topuria and had one of the nastiest one punch KO's of all time against Mitchell.

Each one of these guys was a killer in their own way, and none of them have shown major signs of being washed up. Yet, Topuria not only beat them all, but absolutely destroyed them. Yes, he gets hit, but his defense is not terrible. Max isn't a grandpa. Volk isn't a grandpa. Emmett is closer, but incredibly dangerous still, as evidenced by what he did to Mitchell.

Who is the young rising prospect that's going to dethrone Topuria? I'd love to hear about them, and how they'd do it.
Max only sent Gaethje to the shadow realm because:
1. It was the last few seconds of the fight, so Gaethje had absorbed countless strikes, and more importantly, he threw all of his defense out window (again, because it was the last seconds of the fight).
2. Gaethje got fouled numerous times, including an eyepoke, which made it much more difficult for him to see the hit that got him (the ones you don't see hurt more). An eyepoke compromises defense severely.

As for Volk losing to the so-called most dominant champ (Islam, who went life-and-death with an elderly Poirier), yes, I don't deny this. It's not so much about who Volk lost against, it's the fact that he had gotten knocked out, and he fought Top just months after that.

And yes, Emmett KOed Mitchell, a wrestler. Not a striker, but a wrestler. Meanwhile, like I said, he wasn't able to knock out Topuria because Top is a striker and was like 12 years younger (massive speed diff). An old man striker can knock out a wrestler at any age (in the context of a striking battle), but an old man striker can't do the same to a young man striker at will.

I don't know who the young rising prospect is that's going to dethrone Top. Sadly, the Featherweight division right now doesn't exactly have the freshest fighters in the world.
 
I want Volk vs Dustin/Justin

Been saying this for a while, I needs this
 
It's a title fight. That's why Volk wants the fight. To try to regain the title. Non-title fights will still be available after he loses.
 
Max only sent Gaethje to the shadow realm because:
1. It was the last few seconds of the fight, so Gaethje had absorbed countless strikes, and more importantly, he threw all of his defense out window (again, because it was the last seconds of the fight).
2. Gaethje got fouled numerous times, including an eyepoke, which made it much more difficult for him to see the hit that got him (the ones you don't see hurt more). An eyepoke compromises defense severely.

As for Volk losing to the so-called most dominant champ (Islam, who went life-and-death with an elderly Poirier), yes, I don't deny this. It's not so much about who Volk lost against, it's the fact that he had gotten knocked out, and he fought Top just months after that.

And yes, Emmett KOed Mitchell, a wrestler. Not a striker, but a wrestler. Meanwhile, like I said, he wasn't able to knock out Topuria because Top is a striker and was like 12 years younger (massive speed diff). An old man striker can knock out a wrestler at any age (in the context of a striking battle), but an old man striker can't do the same to a young man striker at will.

I don't know who the young rising prospect is that's going to dethrone Top. Sadly, the Featherweight division right now doesn't exactly have the freshest fighters in the world.
Lol. Stop making excuses man

Max was the one risking everything in that exchange against Gaethje, up a weight class, against a killer, and he landed one of the best KO's of the year. Stop with the "he was fouled" bullshit.

Trying to downplay how dominant Islam has been just completely outs you as a garbage troll. The man has subbed Oliveira, decisioned Volk, KO'd Volk, and subbed Poirier, in his last 4 fights. Fuck off. Volk had been untouchable at 145 until Topuria KO'd him.

I thought you said Emmett was a grandpa? Bryce Mitchell a great wrestler in his prime should have disposed of him no problem, right? Guess what? Topuria is a better wrestler AND striker than both of them, by miles. That's why he destroyed them both with ease.

You don't know who the rising prospect that's going to dethrone Topuria is, because he's only 27, and there's literally no one on the roster right now that would be favored over him at 145.
 
