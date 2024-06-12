If there was an option to mute commentators.

I think it would be a great Idea if we had the option to Mute commentators. I know some people watch fights on mute but if the option was available to mute either individual commentators or all of them but still hear the in the Octagon and crowd sounds I think that would be pretty cool.Anyone else think this would be a good feature? Or any commentator you would mute?I would probably mute Laura Sanko most if not all of the time when she's commentating. I just feel she talks a bit much and I don't really like her voice. Also her always trying to analyze the fights talking over professional fighters annoys me.