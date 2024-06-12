  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

If there was an option to mute commentators.

I think it would be a great Idea if we had the option to Mute commentators. I know some people watch fights on mute but if the option was available to mute either individual commentators or all of them but still hear the in the Octagon and crowd sounds I think that would be pretty cool.

Anyone else think this would be a good feature? Or any commentator you would mute?

I would probably mute Laura Sanko most if not all of the time when she's commentating. I just feel she talks a bit much and I don't really like her voice. Also her always trying to analyze the fights talking over professional fighters annoys me.

Would use it for sure, it's not really anything against the commentators either I just rather hear the crowd, corner and in cage strikes better
 
Sanko was a professional fighter. How many pro fights do you have?
Sorry but I just feel she doesn't have the depth of knowledge as someone like Felder for example.

Not going to happen, the UFC commentary is mostly promotional spiel they want people to have to listen to.
 
Not going to happen, the UFC commentary is mostly promotional spiel they want people to have to listen to.
They are there to read gambling promotions and new movie trailers and whatever garbage UFC is spewing to paying customers (and everyone else streaming). No chance they will ever allow anyone to mute commentary. You might as well ask for a blank octagon canvas with no logos.
 
How do you expect me to notice the leg kicks in the first exchange (and thereafter at 30 second intervals) without Rogan by my side?
 
That would dramatically change my viewing experience. I would mute DC, Dom
and maybe Rogan after the prelims.
 
I love the idea and have spuggested it many a time.

But hate that this is a shitty anti-Sanko thread.

Could have been a good thread, but is now probably headed for the wasteland.

Wish you’d gone a bit harder on Sanko, so you could have copped a second yellow.
 
I mean it’s either or to be honest.

At times, I miss Goldy quite badly.
 
