If Strickland hadn't accepted a fight with Alex, none of current MW/LHW drama would be happening.

Strickland agreed to fight Alex when no one else would and when he didn't need to. Alex wasn't even ranked then, while Sean was undefeated at MW and just one away from a shitle tot. Sean brought Alex into the TOP 10 of MW by losing, which began this torrent of horrors for Izzy and the LHW roster. Without Sean, who knows - maybe someone would've grapple fucked Alex along the way never to reach a top ranked MW opponent and Izzy would still be calf kicking fools to a decision today. But nah, Sean let the wolf into the shed. And AP's MW shine is what then propelled him to get a better name in Jan at LHW.



Jiri, Izzy, Blach, Hill - they can all thank Sean for their problems. Meanwhile, the MW division would've kept stalling with Izzy at the top. Now there's at least some commotion.



