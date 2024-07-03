  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

If Strickland hadn't accepted a fight with Alex, none of current MW/LHW drama would be happening.

Herwald

Herwald

Strickland agreed to fight Alex when no one else would and when he didn't need to. Alex wasn't even ranked then, while Sean was undefeated at MW and just one away from a shitle tot. Sean brought Alex into the TOP 10 of MW by losing, which began this torrent of horrors for Izzy and the LHW roster. Without Sean, who knows - maybe someone would've grapple fucked Alex along the way never to reach a top ranked MW opponent and Izzy would still be calf kicking fools to a decision today. But nah, Sean let the wolf into the shed. And AP's MW shine is what then propelled him to get a better name in Jan at LHW.

Jiri, Izzy, Blach, Hill - they can all thank Sean for their problems. Meanwhile, the MW division would've kept stalling with Izzy at the top. Now there's at least some commotion.

b00tysweat said:
Strickland wouldn't have beaten Izzy in this scenario?
Obviously, a what if topic and maybe Alex would've smashed through every anyway, but I think Izzy's 2 Alex fights changed him. Pre-Alex Izzy would've been a more driven problem for Sean.
 
I think the UFC or Paradigm(at the time of this, they managed both Izzy and Strickland) guaranteed Sean a shot if he beat Pereira.
I wouldn't be surprised if his own management pushed him into taking it considering on paper it looked like his easiest matchup in the top five during that period(Alex sure as hell made it look like that lol)

At the time there wasn't really much for Izzy at middleweight either, however I'm guessing they saw the Pereira matchup as a massive bout. He just needed a way into the top five at least.
 
Cream usually rises to the top. Hence Strickland hasn’t been too set back by his loss and is still very much in contention.

I was much more annoyed by the Akren- Masvidal debacle but I think im over that now lol
 
"Drama" and it's just a fighter beating other fighters.
 
if you mom was your dad you would have two dads
I dont see the purpose for these 'what if' discussions
 
TheMadHatter said:
Another big what if is if Jan had won the split decision against Alex. Alex may have earned a title shot by now anyway, but it still leaves lots of other options.
Oh, there's no question the mindset would be "He's just not ready for LHW" if Pereira had lost to Jan. The landscape at both LHW and MW would be completely different now.
 
Gamer2k4 said:
Oh, there's no question the mindset would be "He's just not ready for LHW" if Pereira had lost to Jan. The landscape at both LHW and MW would be completely different now.
After a split decision vs a guy who fought for titles in 4 of his last 5?

That's pretty harsh sir.
 
