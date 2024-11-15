IF Stipe did happen to beat jones.... Rematch?

RockyLockridge
I definitely see this as the worst case scenario for most mma fans that want to see Aspinall's title reign start.
Would Jones end his career on a loss? Would Dana Go full conker with dollar signs for pupils and book the rematch for next memorial day?
