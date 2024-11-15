IF Stipe did happen to beat jones.... Rematch?

I think there should be a limit on his privilege, regardless of GOAT-status.



His status got him the vacant title shot vs Gane, and allowed him to cherrypick Stipe as his defense, even though Aspinall has been on a tear and won + defended his interim belt.



If he was to lose and get a rematch, and potentially even a 3rd fight vs Stipe, we could very likely end up in a ridiculous situation where Aspinall defends his interim belt 1-2 more times. That would mean that he would have beat basically all top contenders before getting the real belt.