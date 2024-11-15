  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

IF Stipe did happen to beat jones.... Rematch?

I definitely see this as the worst case scenario for most mma fans that want to see Aspinall's title reign start.

Would Jones end his career on a loss? Would Dana Go full conker with dollar signs for pupils and book the rematch for next memorial day?


I think we all agree this is the worst case scenario, Would the UFC allow Jones the rematch?
 
They would 100% do the rematch. I can already hear Dana “How can you not give Jones the rematch? The things this guy has done in this sport, he absolutely deserves it.”
 
loisestrad said:
Stipe got a rematch after getting beat by DC, so Stipe couldn't have his integrity intact by denying a rematch

Would Jones want it? Probably.

Would I care? probably.

Would I pretend to not care? Probably.
Click to expand...
Stipe had several title defenses before that.
He didn't get a rematch from Ngannou.

UFC HW division wouldn't have any integrity left if they granted Jones an undeserved rematch before Aspinall got his title shot.
 
188912345 said:
Stipe had several title defenses before that.
He didn't get a rematch from Ngannou.

UFC HW division wouldn't have any integrity left if they granted Jones an undeserved rematch before Aspinall got his title shot.
Click to expand...
Why would he? When he lost to ngannou he didn't have a title defense.
 
Tom will end up the Apex main event against Gane or something like that either way^^ Jon is not fighting him.
 
188912345 said:
Stipe had several title defenses before that.
He didn't get a rematch from Ngannou.

UFC HW division wouldn't have any integrity left if they granted Jones an undeserved rematch before Aspinall got his title shot.
Click to expand...

Jones is the GOAT.

Imagine not getting an immediate rematch when pretty much everyone is getting one nowadays?
 
loisestrad said:
Jones is the GOAT.

Imagine not getting an immediate rematch when pretty much everyone is getting one nowadays?
Click to expand...
I think there should be a limit on his privilege, regardless of GOAT-status.

His status got him the vacant title shot vs Gane, and allowed him to cherrypick Stipe as his defense, even though Aspinall has been on a tear and won + defended his interim belt.

If he was to lose and get a rematch, and potentially even a 3rd fight vs Stipe, we could very likely end up in a ridiculous situation where Aspinall defends his interim belt 1-2 more times. That would mean that he would have beat basically all top contenders before getting the real belt.
 
188912345 said:
I think there should be a limit on his privilege, regardless of GOAT-status.

His status got him the vacant title shot vs Gane, and allowed him to cherrypick Stipe as his defense, even though Aspinall has been on a tear and won + defended his interim belt.

If he was to lose and get a rematch, and potentially even a 3rd fight vs Stipe, we could very likely end up in a ridiculous situation where Aspinall defends his interim belt 1-2 more times. That would mean that he would have beat basically all top contenders before getting the real belt.
Click to expand...
Stop this revisionist history, When Jones was fighting Stipe the first time the guy on a tear was Pavlovich. Tom never deserved this fight until he beat blaydes
 
