If Rose wins this weekend, she is going to fight Valentina?

I know the French girl is in the mix and she should be next but they haven't announced the next title fight yet? Maybe that French girl is injured or something? Or ate they waiting for the winner of Rose vs Blanchfield?

What do you guys think? I'm just wondering because because Rose and Valentina are both some of the greats p4p in wmma history, so a fight between these 2 would be amazing!!!

Should she fight Valentina next if she wins? Should she wait for the next one or should she fight somebody else first (who?) ?
 
She were training partners so probably no

And it's about time that Manon put her hands on Val
 
