Theres No Point To A Third Rose/Weili Match

In fact, Rose should probably retire.

I say this as a fan, but everytime I have to watch her fight now I just get depressed. Pat Barry used to be her rock, but now that relationship has become a liability. I used to really defend their relationship, but now? He's definitely holding her back because of the whole Trevor Wittman debacle, but if he were to leave I doubt Rose would be able to fight again. Despite the controversy of their relationship, it's clear she's head over heels in love with the guy, otherwise their relationship wouldn't have lasted so long.

Rose still has the potential to be great, but she needs the right management, and there's just too many internal issues in her camp. Wittman would have to come back, she would have to move back to 115, and Pat Barry would have to take a step back. I don't see any of that happening. She just doesn't seem like she's really interested in fighting anymore. She used to have so much pep, and contrary to what people said, that girl had so much willpower when motivated. However, it's clear that motivation has faded.

A third fight with Weili makes no sense. First, Rose doesn't deserve it. I'll be the first to admit that. Rose will always have those two wins against Zhang, but the reality is that besides her first professional fight, those are the only two hiccups in Zhang's professional career. She's just a more disciplined fighter with a stronger mindset. Rose probably has more natural talent than her, and with the coaching of Trevor Wittman, that was enough to beat Zhang those two times. Without him? Her chances are greatly diminished. Zhang looks scarier than ever, and Rose simply isn't the same fighter she once was. A third fight would be pointless. Like yeah, Zhang could say she got the win back, but it's not against the version of Rose who beat you, so what's the point? I don't think Zhang is that vain. She's not Frank Shamrock, and Rose isn't Jon Lober.

If Rose isn't at her best, there's no point, and she clearly isn't. Physically she's probably still capable of those performances, but we all know we're not gonna see that Rose.

TLDR: Rose isn't the same fighter, wouldn't mean anything, girl should retire and go garden and be happy with her Bible and shit.
 
Stronger mindset? The same Zhang who blamed getting KO'ed on racism and getting booed (among dozens of other excuses)? The same Zhang who called her mom crying every day for years wanting to quit martial arts? Pah!
 
Rose doesn't deserve a title fight in any case. Rose is one of the most impressively mercurial fighters I can think of.
 
Rose doesn't deserve a title fight in any case. Rose is one of the most impressively mercurial fighters I can think of.
I didn't say title fight. I figured Weili would go up to fight her, cause I dont think Rose is coming down.
 
Stronger mindset? The same Zhang who blamed getting KO'ed on racism and getting booed (among dozens of other excuses)? The same Zhang who called her mom crying every day for years wanting to quit martial arts? Pah!
You just lust after Zhang. Thin line between love and hate. :p
 
Stronger mindset? The same Zhang who blamed getting KO'ed on racism and getting booed (among dozens of other excuses)? The same Zhang who called her mom crying every day for years wanting to quit martial arts? Pah!
Yeah, that Zhang. The one who has a much more consistently successful career, and her willpower is pretty much unshakeable. I didn't say Zhang was perfect.
 
I didn't say title fight. I figured Weili would go up to fight her, cause I dont think Rose is coming down.
Even at 125lb, I think you'd need to be on your game to face someone like Zhang, her two previous wins against her notwithstanding.
 
Rose doesn't deserve a title fight in any case. Rose is one of the most impressively mercurial fighters I can think of.
It's true, she is really interesting in that respect. Career with low lows and high highs.

Reminds me of my other favorite fighter, Arlovski.
 
Are people even suggesting this?
I am in no way a Thug fan but to her credit, Rose has put on some great fights in her career... but she's had some stinkers too.
I don't see her anywhere near a title again though
 
Are people even suggesting this?
I am in no way a Thug fan but to her credit, Rose has put on some great fights in her career... but she's had some stinkers too.
I don't see her anywhere near a title again though
Yeah some people want to see Weili get that win back.

Rose really only started putting on stinkers recently. Before the Esparza rematch, she was always entertaining. Everything went to shit after that. Even her wins were boring.
 
Namajunas doesnt need to fight her, she has already proven to be better. Weili only has the title cause they kept giving her title shots, 3 fight out of 6 were a title shot at one point, not title fights, actual title shots.
 
Rose Namajunas isnt near a title shot considering she is 2-2 at FLW, sure she could go back down to SW, but is she? Should probably win at the very least 1 fight at SW first and then it could be a possibility.
 
Yeah well too much time has passed.

I agree with you TS, but from a different angle:

Rose sacrificed a real elite team to train under Barry. I have no desire to discuss their personal life because its just not interesting, but she's clearly not having a great team. Most fighter/coach love relationship turns up bad as far as results go in competition.

Weili has a REAL team behind her. She's taking it as serious as it gets and doesn't mind sacrificing stuff to get the job done. She's going through the meat grinder to get results. Rose priority is her mental health that's already shaky.

In the long run, Weili turns out to have a longer "peak" in competition. Rose should really be in her prime right now. She's way younger too and hasn't taken much damage.

The difference in training took Rose out though.
 
Rose Namajunas isnt near a title shot considering she is 2-2 at FLW, sure she could go back down to SW, but is she? Should probably win at the very least 1 fight at SW first and then it could be a possibility.
No, she's not going back down to SW.
 
Yeah well too much time has passed.

I agree with you TS, but from a different angle:

Rose sacrificed a real elite team to train under Barry. I have no desire to discuss their personal life because its just not interesting, but she's clearly not having a great team. Most fighter/coach love relationship turns up bad as far as results go in competition.

Weili has a REAL team behind her. She's taking it as serious as it gets and doesn't mind sacrificing stuff to get the job done. She's going through the meat grinder to get results. Rose priority is her mental health that's already shaky.

In the long run, Weili turns out to have a longer "peak" in competition. Rose should really be in her prime right now. She's way younger too and hasn't taken much damage.

The difference in training took Rose out though.
She's always had Barry in her corner tho. It only became a problem when he took over and got too big for his britches.
 
