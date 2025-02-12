Theres No Point To A Third Rose/Weili Match

In fact, Rose should probably retire.



I say this as a fan, but everytime I have to watch her fight now I just get depressed. Pat Barry used to be her rock, but now that relationship has become a liability. I used to really defend their relationship, but now? He's definitely holding her back because of the whole Trevor Wittman debacle, but if he were to leave I doubt Rose would be able to fight again. Despite the controversy of their relationship, it's clear she's head over heels in love with the guy, otherwise their relationship wouldn't have lasted so long.



Rose still has the potential to be great, but she needs the right management, and there's just too many internal issues in her camp. Wittman would have to come back, she would have to move back to 115, and Pat Barry would have to take a step back. I don't see any of that happening. She just doesn't seem like she's really interested in fighting anymore. She used to have so much pep, and contrary to what people said, that girl had so much willpower when motivated. However, it's clear that motivation has faded.



A third fight with Weili makes no sense. First, Rose doesn't deserve it. I'll be the first to admit that. Rose will always have those two wins against Zhang, but the reality is that besides her first professional fight, those are the only two hiccups in Zhang's professional career. She's just a more disciplined fighter with a stronger mindset. Rose probably has more natural talent than her, and with the coaching of Trevor Wittman, that was enough to beat Zhang those two times. Without him? Her chances are greatly diminished. Zhang looks scarier than ever, and Rose simply isn't the same fighter she once was. A third fight would be pointless. Like yeah, Zhang could say she got the win back, but it's not against the version of Rose who beat you, so what's the point? I don't think Zhang is that vain. She's not Frank Shamrock, and Rose isn't Jon Lober.



If Rose isn't at her best, there's no point, and she clearly isn't. Physically she's probably still capable of those performances, but we all know we're not gonna see that Rose.



TLDR: Rose isn't the same fighter, wouldn't mean anything, girl should retire and go garden and be happy with her Bible and shit.