If Pride had a BMF belt who would have earned it ?

Theres a couple of immediate candidates that come to mind but Prime Wanderlei Silva was the baddest mf of them all imo
Yup, you ended your own thread TS./thread
Geez no. Fedor, Mirko, Hendo, Big Nog....Pride was chock full of BMF's
Saku or Minowaman are Wandy's only competition.
Fedor,Big Nog,Wandy, Randleman and Cro-cops were the monsters. Sakuraba was the man fighting em...