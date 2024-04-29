If Pride had a BMF belt who would have earned it ?

oqdQhaT.gif
 
Akira shoji, guy had one of the hardest careers I MMA history, like how can you find the will to keep going if you are early 2000s Mr Pride lol. He'd lose it every other fight but I think he'd be the people's champ
 
Real early PRIDE days it was Igor and Saku And Shoji.

Then before long it would be Wanderlei.

If Wanderlei didn't exist, maybe Cro Cop, Fedor, Randleman, Nog, Hendo, Shogun, Rampage, Overeem and guys like that.
 
Vovchanchyn absolutely would be the low-key p4p BMF champ. His MMA record and accolades were insane at the time, even when he was in Pride. He was a real "anywhere, anytime, . . . and number of times a night, NO WEIGHT CLASSES" kind of guy.

I'd of course add the obvious mentions of Wand, Rampage, Shogun (ninja too back in the) and Sakugoat. CC and Fedor both fit the bill as well, as did good ol Minowaman ;)
 
Pride was just the BMF promotion. From the productions to the matchups, everything was geared towards creating these "holy shit moments".

Pride BMF title fights must be ended via soccer kicks.
tumblr_mj4egvVay41ry1rm7o1_250.gif
 
