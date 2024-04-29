If Pride had a BMF belt who would have earned it ?

Vovchanchyn absolutely would be the low-key p4p BMF champ. His MMA record and accolades were insane at the time, even when he was in Pride. He was a real "" kind of guy.I'd of course add the obvious mentions of Wand, Rampage, Shogun (ninja too back in the) and Sakugoat. CC and Fedor both fit the bill as well, as did good ol Minowaman