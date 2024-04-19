What are Your Thoughts on the BMF?

Wreckless
I personally don't mind it. The matchups so far have been good although the idea of defending the belt is a little lame.
When Buffer did his intro saying "The reigning, defending, undisputed BMF champ" it made me cringe a little.
Being a BMF is subjective so the whole idea of being a defending champ against curated opponents is a little weird.
IMO The BMF belts should just be something you fight for and "accumulate" Like trophies. Not "defend" if that makes any sense.
The BMF idea isn't bad but it should probably be a once a year thing. Hopefully they don't start throwing it in every other PPV.
What are your overall thoughts on it? Anything you would do differently now that it's here to stay?
