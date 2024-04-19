What are Your Thoughts on the BMF?

All three BMF fights were fun as hell, but the title attached to it doesn't really add anything IMO. They were just all fun matchups.

It's just corny and doesn't really make a lot of sense.



Like how was it vacant for Gaethje/Poirier 2? Jorge lost three times in a row after winning it and technically Leon is the lineal BMF champion....

It just seems to be way for them to justify putting a non title bout as a PPV main event, outside of the Max/Justin one which was a co-co-main event and was counted as a title fight by the UFC.



I will say, the one upside is that it seems like the fighters who win it might be getting PPV points(not sure tho). If that's true, then that's cool.