What are Your Thoughts on the BMF?

I personally don't mind it. The matchups so far have been good although the idea of defending the belt is a little lame.

When Buffer did his intro saying "The reigning, defending, undisputed BMF champ" it made me cringe a little.

Being a BMF is subjective so the whole idea of being a defending champ against curated opponents is a little weird.

IMO The BMF belts should just be something you fight for and "accumulate" Like trophies. Not "defend" if that makes any sense.

The BMF idea isn't bad but it should probably be a once a year thing. Hopefully they don't start throwing it in every other PPV.

What are your overall thoughts on it? Anything you would do differently now that it's here to stay?
 
Also Nate should be getting paid. The BMF was his idea. Pink goof said it was a one time thing but they kept it and now it's it's own big thing.

Send the guy his royalty cheques.

nate-diaz-not-surprised.gif
 
All three BMF fights were fun as hell, but the title attached to it doesn't really add anything IMO. They were just all fun matchups.
It's just corny and doesn't really make a lot of sense.

Like how was it vacant for Gaethje/Poirier 2? Jorge lost three times in a row after winning it and technically Leon is the lineal BMF champion....
It just seems to be way for them to justify putting a non title bout as a PPV main event, outside of the Max/Justin one which was a co-co-main event and was counted as a title fight by the UFC.

I will say, the one upside is that it seems like the fighters who win it might be getting PPV points(not sure tho). If that's true, then that's cool.
 
It's stupid. As Question said above, the fights under the BMF description were great fights, and this has nothing to do with the BMF belt being on the line. Those would have been awesome fights regardless.
 
I don't support this bullshit. It's basically the intercontinental belt or the crown and title of "king".

But UFC seems determined to become less and less like a sport and more and more like pro-wrestling.
 
They put together some banger fights though

Screw the gimmicky belt, means nothing other than the fighter winning is getting paid a little bit extra


These are simply “BMF matchups” and Im ok with them
 
It's fun and it makes Sherdoggers cry.

win-win-win-win imo
 
Cool idea that I’m happy mma
Has embraced.

Y’all don’t mind the beauty contest weigh in so y’all better like mmf belt
 
Originally I thought it was the dumbest thing ever but I've come to appreciate it. Always a great match up and it does add a little something to the fight. Hearing the Buff introduce it like a real champ is kinda lame but so is hearing him shout about dude wipes or crave frozen pizzas during his intro so it is what it is.
 
its fine.
it guarantees 5 rounds
if dana keeps sprinkling 300k bonuses on BMF fights (if they get FOTN) I think it will bring more haymakers and wild exchanges.

do i think the belt is in anyway legitimate ? no its a gimmick. there is no linearity to it.
 
They should bury the BMF belt. Not seeing who would be more BMF than Max. Just beating Max wouldn't make him very BMF.

Maybe if like a flyweight guy moves up and beats him or something like that.
 
If they keep using it as a reason to set up fights like Justin/Dustin, Max/Justin - cool. I have no problem with it. The belt is meaningless, I dont pay any attention to who has it, I dont think the person with it gets any extra notoriety. I don't consider them an actual champion. It's a trophy for winning a fight against another exciting fighter. If they never fought for it again, I wouldn't care. If they had 4 BMF fights a year, I wouldn't' care.
 
