If HW is so easy compared to the lighter divisions, why did it take Jon Jones 10 years to move up?

Everyone knows Jon is the LHW GOAT regardless. There’s no ifs &s or buts about it. That said, what’s up with all this talk about him dominating HW either now or a few years after he won the 205lbs title??
If Jon really thought he’d walk through the HW division, why didn’t he do so 10ish years ago then? https://www.mmafighting.com/2012/10...finitely-eyeing-late-2013-move-to-heavyweight
I find it hard to believe that Jon would’ve been as successful at HW back then as there were a bunch of guys either in their primes (Cain, JDS, Werdum, Bigfoot Silva right before the TRT ban & Mark Hunt who was going into his second prime post-Pride) or leaving their primes but not completely washed like Overeem (who was getting off his diet & no longer Ubereem), Barnett, Mir, Arlovski. Then you had the lower top-10 to 15 ranked guys like Roy Nelson, Travis Browne, Stefan Struve, Matt Mitrione & past prime Gabe Gonzaga & Big Nog. Many of these guys, mind you, have/had one-punch KO power (something that makes the division extremely tough to be dominant in).
It's tough to see how he would’ve steamrolled those guys like he did all the 205 legends. Especially with Werdum & Josh Barnett as they’re tall/lanky HW grapplers who could threaten Jon with subs left, right & center (a style of fighter Jon’s never faced) + the added KO power of being HWs & that’s a bad night for Jon (I'd favor Barnett heavily).
That’s why so many fans think Tom Aspinall is a terrible matchup for Jon (a natural HW who’s as tall or taller than Jon/similar frame, is a grappler & has one-punch KO power; he’s analogous to Frank Mir style-wise) with Blaydes being a huge threat too. Styles make fights in the end & there have been plenty of guys at HW who have similar frames to Jon who style-wise would’ve been bad matchups.
Bottom line, everyone knows Jon is the 205lbs GOAT period. It’s not the fact that “Aspinall, Blaydes, Sergie, etc. is the boogeyman to beat Jon”, who fucking cares!? He's the GOAT LHW. It’s the simple fact that the HW division is a whole different animal compared to the lighter-weight classes. If HW was so damn easy, you’d have these middleweights, 205lbs guys & so on moving up but they don’t often do so. Why? Cuz it’s much harder to be dominant at HW compared to the other weight classes cuz all it takes is that one-punch & that’s a wrap. It’s the premier division for a reason.
