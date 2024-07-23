If HW is so easy compared to the lighter divisions, why did it take Jon Jones 10 years to move up?

Lmao yeah Jon Jones was super afraid of Roy Nelson, old bigfoot Silva , battered Mark Hunt , Stephan Struve(lol) Matt Mitrone and all the other dudes you mentioned...



You are exaggerating how good Heavy Weight was back then, Derrik fucking Lewis is better then Roy Nelson and Jon Jones would kill Lewis .



I agree that prime Cain could've possibly done terrible things to Jones though then and now.



But Jones called out Stipe 4 years ago, and wasn't offered proper money for it so he sat out.



Stipe 4 years ago is more dangerous then the vast majority if not all of the guys you mentioned.

Also Jones would've fought Francis if U Fight Cheap payed up. And Francis is a more dangerous puncher then anyone you mentioned.



Lastly, he was busy being the greatest LHW of all time.