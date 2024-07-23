If HW is so easy compared to the lighter divisions, why did it take Jon Jones 10 years to move up?

Everyone knows Jon is the LHW GOAT regardless. There’s no ifs &s or buts about it. That said, what’s up with all this talk about him dominating HW either now or a few years after he won the 205lbs title??

If Jon really thought he’d walk through the HW division, why didn’t he do so 10ish years ago then? https://www.mmafighting.com/2012/10...finitely-eyeing-late-2013-move-to-heavyweight

I find it hard to believe that Jon would’ve been as successful at HW back then as there were a bunch of guys either in their primes (Cain, JDS, Werdum, Bigfoot Silva right before the TRT ban & Mark Hunt who was going into his second prime post-Pride) or leaving their primes but not completely washed like Overeem (who was getting off his diet & no longer Ubereem), Barnett, Mir, Arlovski. Then you had the lower top-10 to 15 ranked guys like Roy Nelson, Travis Browne, Stefan Struve, Matt Mitrione & past prime Gabe Gonzaga & Big Nog. Many of these guys, mind you, have/had one-punch KO power (something that makes the division extremely tough to be dominant in).

It's tough to see how he would’ve steamrolled those guys like he did all the 205 legends. Especially with Werdum & Josh Barnett as they’re tall/lanky HW grapplers who could threaten Jon with subs left, right & center (a style of fighter Jon’s never faced) + the added KO power of being HWs & that’s a bad night for Jon (I'd favor Barnett heavily).

That’s why so many fans think Tom Aspinall is a terrible matchup for Jon (a natural HW who’s as tall or taller than Jon/similar frame, is a grappler & has one-punch KO power; he’s analogous to Frank Mir style-wise) with Blaydes being a huge threat too. Styles make fights in the end & there have been plenty of guys at HW who have similar frames to Jon who style-wise would’ve been bad matchups.

Bottom line, everyone knows Jon is the 205lbs GOAT period. It’s not the fact that “Aspinall, Blaydes, Sergie, etc. is the boogeyman to beat Jon”, who fucking cares!? He's the GOAT LHW. It’s the simple fact that the HW division is a whole different animal compared to the lighter-weight classes. If HW was so damn easy, you’d have these middleweights, 205lbs guys & so on moving up but they don’t often do so. Why? Cuz it’s much harder to be dominant at HW compared to the other weight classes cuz all it takes is that one-punch & that’s a wrap. It’s the premier division for a reason.
 
Undisclosed suspension breh! Look into it.

He's a pussy.
Ole Ciggie would've KO'd Picto.
 
I'm pretty sure he said he needed time to bulk up
 
Lmao yeah Jon Jones was super afraid of Roy Nelson, old bigfoot Silva , battered Mark Hunt , Stephan Struve(lol) Matt Mitrone and all the other dudes you mentioned...

You are exaggerating how good Heavy Weight was back then, Derrik fucking Lewis is better then Roy Nelson and Jon Jones would kill Lewis .

I agree that prime Cain could've possibly done terrible things to Jones though then and now.

But Jones called out Stipe 4 years ago, and wasn't offered proper money for it so he sat out.

Stipe 4 years ago is more dangerous then the vast majority if not all of the guys you mentioned.
Also Jones would've fought Francis if U Fight Cheap payed up. And Francis is a more dangerous puncher then anyone you mentioned.

Lastly, he was busy being the greatest LHW of all time.
 
He's a n
Mental midget, cheated the bulk of his career, other sports, such as baseball and cycling, these scumbags are shamed, the propaganda and manipulation is big jn this sport, imagine telling someone Lance Armstrong, a known habitual cheater, is the greatest cyclist, lol, youde be laughed at real quick, yet people somehow think this PED CHEAT is the greatest 😆 🤣 😂..... absurd
 
Size matters

Jon was very big for lhw, not really for hw

If he went hw earlier, his record would look different

He had flatulence with a bit of poo that made it hard to keep weight
 
Jones main advantage was his range and his wrestling (outside of roiding). Both advantages would be challenged far more with guys his size who were far stronger than most of the 205ers.

His wrestling is still better than most of the HWs, but the range isn't as pronounced in the stand up exchanges and the big boys carry a lot more power.

I can see why he was in no rush to go up to HW.
 
Every fight professionally before?

I couldn't transition from 185 to 205 at 6'3" 215lbs because I couldn't get large enough to compete with guys that cut from 230 and walk around even heavier.

Going from goat LHW to world champion HW is an amazing accomplishment for anyone.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Jones main advantage was his range and his wrestling (outside of roiding). Both advantages would be challenged far more with guys his size who were far stronger than most of the 205ers.

His wrestling is still better than most of the HWs, but the range isn't as pronounced in the stand up exchanges and the big boys carry a lot more power.

I can see why he was in no rush to go up to HW.
Actions speak louder then words, I tell this to my son all the time, when a person talks ALWAYS see if their actions align, Jones and his words and actions don't, dude is a known, habitual cheat, yet has absolutely ZERO shame for what he's done, and that's not taking into consideration his outside life lol 😃😄😆😅🤣😂
 
Your premise: Jones waited ten years to move from LHW to HW because HW is not "so easy."

Dumb thread. Dumb assertion.
 
