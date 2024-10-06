If Alex fought Jones right now lhw..

AFewDollarsMore
Jones would win rather handily unless hes unmotivatedforsome reason . Think about that.
Jones is entirely unmotivated to get his shit pushed in, you're correctJones would win rather handily unless hes unmotivatedforsome reason . Think about that.
Um...you watched the Gane fight, right?His wrestling hasn’t been dominant his last 5 fights or so
Because Jones said repratedly that he is retiring after Stipe? Because if he doesn’t retire after Stipe, he has to fight Aspinall? Because Alex is not a moron?Alex should call out Jones. Fight of the decade. Wonder why he doesn't?
Same motivated, rested up Jones that fought Gane would beat Alex at any weight.So an older version of the same Jon Jones who couldn't take down Santos or Reyes is a lock to take down Alex even though Alex is bigger, stronger, more athletic and much more dangerous of a striker?
Same motivated, rested up Jones that fought Gane would beat Alex at any weight.
Surely Pereira's fight against Rountree was very relevant to how he would do against JonesSo an older version of the same Jon Jones who couldn't take down Santos or Reyes is a lock to take down Alex even though Alex is bigger, stronger, more athletic and much more dangerous of a striker?
Obviously Jones would wrestle him to Bolivia
come on now
Gane fight is a clear indication that once Jones manages (if) to get his hands on Pereira, its over, its a fight we all would watch, LHW or HW, but Jones would be a huge favorite.Jones is shot
His wrestling hasn’t been dominant his last 5 fights or so
And he wants nothing to do with striking
Jon ain’t fighting any killers - he’s done with the sport after stipe