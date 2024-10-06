If Alex fought Jones right now lhw..

AFewDollarsMore said:
Jones would win rather handily unless hes unmotivatedforsome reason . Think about that.
Click to expand...
Jones is entirely unmotivated to get his shit pushed in, you're correct

Hence why he's ducking Aspinall/Pereira in favor of geriatric Stipe

Been fighting nothing but shop worn vets his whole career, nothing new

Is normal
 
AFewDollarsMore said:
Alex should call out Jones. Fight of the decade. Wonder why he doesn't?
Click to expand...
Because Jones said repratedly that he is retiring after Stipe? Because if he doesn’t retire after Stipe, he has to fight Aspinall? Because Alex is not a moron?
 
Jones will never be at LHW again so this is a safe ass pussy post to make.

Also theres a reason Jones left. The vice was closing on his reign

Reyes 1,2,3, yadda yadda
 
jeff7b9 said:
So an older version of the same Jon Jones who couldn't take down Santos or Reyes is a lock to take down Alex even though Alex is bigger, stronger, more athletic and much more dangerous of a striker?
Click to expand...
Same motivated, rested up Jones that fought Gane would beat Alex at any weight.
 
AFewDollarsMore said:
Same motivated, rested up Jones that fought Gane would beat Alex at any weight.
Click to expand...

Same motivated rested up Jon Jones would never take that fight.


There is a reason he is only willing to fight a 41 year old who hasn't won in 4 years.
 
Jinx_AA said:
Jones is shot

His wrestling hasn’t been dominant his last 5 fights or so

And he wants nothing to do with striking

Jon ain’t fighting any killers - he’s done with the sport after stipe
Click to expand...
Gane fight is a clear indication that once Jones manages (if) to get his hands on Pereira, its over, its a fight we all would watch, LHW or HW, but Jones would be a huge favorite.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TerraRayzing
Who wins? Current Jones vs Alex Pereira.
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
TerraRayzing
TerraRayzing
IronGolem007
Only if Jones Beats Stipe, will Pereira Move Up to Heavyweight
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
Question
Question
U
Ankalaev vs Jan 2 for interim LHW title, and Alex vs Jones at HW
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,054
Messages
56,301,281
Members
175,153
Latest member
domtaronger

Share this page

Back
Top