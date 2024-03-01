IBJJF ruleset is awful for nogi

Quebec Nick
Watched the IBJJF grand prix last night
The idea was good, a selected bracket of very good grapplers
But the ruleset with advantages is so awful for nogi.
Stalling all over the place, pointless wrestling with one of the guy not engaging because he knows that the first points can lose him the match.
Just hips out, not giving a arm drag and let the other guy push you out of bounds
The best wrestler (Bodoni) had to pull guard to have some decent action
Also saw people getting advantages for sloppy leg locks and winning by that
Kaynan Duarte had at least real points going on, sweeping, passing, getting mount... but always kind of stalling when ahead just waiting for a very obvious mistake to try for a sub
Sub only is by far more entertaining than what I saw last night
We need sub only and a judging system not reliable enough so you get afraid to go to the judges, I want to see submission hunting, not advantages and points
