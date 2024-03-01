IBJJF ruleset is awful for nogi

Q

Quebec Nick

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
May 13, 2011
Messages
1,925
Reaction score
337
Watched the IBJJF grand prix last night

The idea was good, a selected bracket of very good grapplers

But the ruleset with advantages is so awful for nogi.

Stalling all over the place, pointless wrestling with one of the guy not engaging because he knows that the first points can lose him the match.

Just hips out, not giving a arm drag and let the other guy push you out of bounds

The best wrestler (Bodoni) had to pull guard to have some decent action

Also saw people getting advantages for sloppy leg locks and winning by that


Kaynan Duarte had at least real points going on, sweeping, passing, getting mount... but always kind of stalling when ahead just waiting for a very obvious mistake to try for a sub


Sub only is by far more entertaining than what I saw last night

We need sub only and a judging system not reliable enough so you get afraid to go to the judges, I want to see submission hunting, not advantages and points
 
Quebec Nick said:
Watched the IBJJF grand prix last night

The idea was good, a selected bracket of very good grapplers

But the ruleset with advantages is so awful for nogi.

Stalling all over the place, pointless wrestling with one of the guy not engaging because he knows that the first points can lose him the match.

Just hips out, not giving a arm drag and let the other guy push you out of bounds

The best wrestler (Bodoni) had to pull guard to have some decent action

Also saw people getting advantages for sloppy leg locks and winning by that


Kaynan Duarte had at least real points going on, sweeping, passing, getting mount... but always kind of stalling when ahead just waiting for a very obvious mistake to try for a sub


Sub only is by far more entertaining than what I saw last night

We need sub only and a judging system not reliable enough so you get afraid to go to the judges, I want to see submission hunting, not advantages and points
Click to expand...

Best wrestler? Looked to me like Kaynan took down Bodonoi with his first shot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,804
Messages
55,168,116
Members
174,651
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top