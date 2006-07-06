Ians MT and PL log-2

12/07/06
MT-watford
4 rounds as normal
on the bags, 10, 12, 14 (at this point I felt bad cause chris was doing more work then me, so I did 15 burpees) and then 10 doubles-twice. Then at the end I went first for 20 alternate kicks, then after everyone had done theirs, I did the same thing again, but properly.
held for 2 rounds
1 round single, double triple with 12 knees-1 min at end of right hand, jab right push mid
held for 2
1 round of 10 left kicks mid for power and 2 right teeps and 15-20s power uppercuts, hooks or elbows.-at end did 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2, 1 hands
Held for 2 rounds
1 round on of jab low, right cross, left upper low, 2 left teeps and chase with 3 right mid kicks.
2nd round was double jab, slip jab, right hand left hook right elbow, right knee, latch on, left knee, turn, triple right knee, push off.
This was all with the fun of olley testing my guard, throwing kicks (caught me with a right high kick to neck, but I landed a nice mid kick in return) and hands to head
At end, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2, 1, 1
chugged down a protein and greens drink (with 25g malto) when finished, drove home and went for a run. Same route as I used to do in 14 min 30....took me (guestimation) 17 min or so. No wonder I was just sweating and not wheezing.
NEED TO RUN MORE
edit- funny thing, holding the pads for knees hurt my abs, just because they were taking some impact.
May have to give the blunt trauma stuff a rest for a few days.
Knees not too bad. Will easy into running and try and beast cardio on pads with burpees etc during recovery period.