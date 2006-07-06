Ians MT and PL log-2

Due to my old log from nov 2004 being deleted for reasons unknown (i'm reserving the 'it was a honest mistake' option right now), I'm having to make a new log so that I know whats going on.


edit-if the old log can be retrieved (which I'm in the process of pestering KK to see if it can be done), i'll merge this thread and the old one.

Heres hoping :mad:
 
12/9/15

Lifting

PL
Squats
10@60
8@80
8@90
8@100
8@110
8@120
8@130
8@130

BP
10@40
8@50
8@60
8@70
8@80
8@90
7@90

Many pull ups
 
13/9/15

Cardio
Went for a 6 mile run

Slow as fuck, hurt foot, carried on running, bad times
 
04/07/06

MT
Can't remember it all now.....will have to think
 
So work has been very busy. The run where I slipped and damaged my foot was enough to stop me from doing any more phys for a couple of weeks.
Currently covering maybe 60+ hours a week working Mon-Fri (with the exception of Monday, in for 0800, home for maybe 2100), with the last couple of Saturdays having a few hours thrown in for good measure. Went squatting yesterday and spent the last 6 hours nearly writing reports for tomorrow.

26/9/15

Lifting

Warm up
1 k row- got it down to sub 1 min 50 per 500 split. Still....well out of shape

Squat
8@60
8@90
8@100
[email protected]
8@120
8@130
8@130

Pause squat
5@90
5@100

BP
8@40
8@50
8@60
8@70
8@80
8@90
8@90

Pull ups
7,7,7


Went to use the bag for about 20 minutes as it's been too long
 
05/07/06

MT-watford
See above
 
06/07/06-having no lifted since dec 2005 I'm going to take some time to get back to a decent squat. I was around 150 (everything is kg) for a triple last nov time. Especially easy because of my left knee and the damage from the world games in June

PL

Squats
8@60
8@80
5@90
5@100
5@110-hamstring starting to be painful as assholes
5@100


Stiff legged DL off 5" box
8@60
8@80
8@90
8@95

Weighted sit ups off floor
12@BW
12@24 kg*4

Full contact
low to high
8@20
[email protected]
5@30
[email protected]

15 min cycle warm down
 
08/07/06


Cardio
32 min 42 of rowing (8k) on level 8- My forearms were blocks of lactic after 10 minutes
15 min cycling

3 sets of 30 sit ups (with twist at top) with 16kg under chin
 
17/10/15

Lifting

Getting back into DL

DL
8@60
8@110
8@130
8@140
8@150
8@150

OHP
10@40
8@50
8@55
8@60
8@60

3 sets of 7 pull ups
 
how are those rowing machines for a good endurance workout? I have found that pretty much every machine ive ever tried has sucked.
 
Depends


For endurance they're ok, but I find weak links (grip) give out before the major muscles do. For sprint work (20s and upwards), they're good because its a full body fatique and if your not used to them it forces a different breathing pattern that IMO is good for the lungs and diaphram.

I'm trying to give my knee a break, so I can't do long runs, so rowing (such that I hated doing it), seemed liek a good alternative
 
22/10/15

Lifting

Squat
10@60
8@80
8@100
8@110
5@120
5@130
5@135
5@140


Bench
8@40
8@50
8@60
8@70
5@80
5@90
5@90

3 sets of ab wheel roll out- 12 a piece
 
10/07/07

tired so tried 200mg:5mg C:Y
PL

Incline BP
8@60
[email protected]
5@80
[email protected]
5@85
[email protected]

MP
8@40
8@55
7@55 (could have got that last one)
5@55

BO row
8@60
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected], reset grip, then finished the last rep

Tricep ext
8@20
[email protected]
8@40
[email protected] (could lock out that 5th)

Full contact twist
Low to high

[email protected]
5@30
[email protected] (got to 3 with left side, couldn't lock out rep 4)
3@35

Weight sit ups
3 sets of 10@30

5 min slow rowing to help recovery (along with 40 min walk there and back)

Slowly getting back to normal
 
24/10/15


Lifting

DL
8@60
8@110
8@120
8@135
8@145
8@160
8@160

OHP
8@40
5@50
5@60
5@65
6@65
5@70

Pull up
7,7,7

Need to get myself back to deadlifting

Going for a run tomorrow
 
11/07/07


MT
Got there 30 min early and skipped and did power work before fucked on the heavy bag (trying to get used to new rotational strength).
4 rounds shadow boxing as usual
2 rounds kick sparring inc knees (lyndon on, then anwar). For my round on it was kick sparring with just body shots. In between each round I did sit ups (10), then burpees (10) then sit ups.
Full sparring, Lyndon, then anwar, then me (so you have one round on and 2 fresh guys jump in on you). Went through that twice, then I went on again, then lyndon then anwar.
In between rounds for 1 min rest I did either burpees for 10 (did that twice to be honest), sit ups (to a count of 15) or crunches (15).
Then, like a retard, at the end of the 6th round I was doing sit ups and anwar jokingly started to punch me in the abs, so I made him do the whole straddle me and punch for 5's at the top position for 15 reps (last 5 being for 10 punches). Then after the final round, same thing, but the last 5 'sets' of 10 worked they're way up to 20 with anwar and lyndon taking turns to hit me as fucking hard as they could. Was ok when they wore 12oz, but lyndon took off his gloves and wailed away with just wraps on. Fuck those knuckles stung a little.

Pretty bruised up internally I think. No visible bruising, but man they feel like I have done 500 sit ups
 
12/07/06

MT-watford

4 rounds as normal
on the bags, 10, 12, 14 (at this point I felt bad cause chris was doing more work then me, so I did 15 burpees) and then 10 doubles-twice. Then at the end I went first for 20 alternate kicks, then after everyone had done theirs, I did the same thing again, but properly.

held for 2 rounds
1 round single, double triple with 12 knees-1 min at end of right hand, jab right push mid

held for 2
1 round of 10 left kicks mid for power and 2 right teeps and 15-20s power uppercuts, hooks or elbows.-at end did 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2, 1 hands

Held for 2 rounds
1 round on of jab low, right cross, left upper low, 2 left teeps and chase with 3 right mid kicks.
2nd round was double jab, slip jab, right hand left hook right elbow, right knee, latch on, left knee, turn, triple right knee, push off.
This was all with the fun of olley testing my guard, throwing kicks (caught me with a right high kick to neck, but I landed a nice mid kick in return) and hands to head
At end, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2, 1, 1


chugged down a protein and greens drink (with 25g malto) when finished, drove home and went for a run. Same route as I used to do in 14 min 30....took me (guestimation) 17 min or so. No wonder I was just sweating and not wheezing.

NEED TO RUN MORE


edit- funny thing, holding the pads for knees hurt my abs, just because they were taking some impact.
May have to give the blunt trauma stuff a rest for a few days.
Knees not too bad. Will easy into running and try and beast cardio on pads with burpees etc during recovery period.
 
28/10/15

Lifting

Squat
10@60
8@80
8@90
8@100
5@110
5@125
5@140- Somewhat annoying with the hip bag. Got in the way at depth
5@140- A lot better

Did a couple of singles with that weight as depth felt pretty good. Got around parallel for most, if not below.

Pause squats
2 sets of 8 @ 90

OHP
8@40
8@50
5@55
5@60
5@70
5@70

3 sets of pull ups for 5 each
 
13/07/07

MT
got there early, something like 15 min skipping warm up
Few minutes on the bag

Main session
3 rounds warm up, press ups and ab work in between rounds
I held for 5 rounds then
2 rounds on the pads-10 kicks (LR) at the beginning of each round, 2-10, 10-2 for each round ending
1)jab right left hook jab right mid kick, right push, double left mid
2)jab double left kick right hand, left upper cut, right hand, right elbow, right knee, grab 4, push and right mid/head kick
The breaking between 2 and the 3 rounds is because goign through shit and having a rest for the first 2, but the last 3 rounds was just 12 minutes of constant work, no rest

3 rounds on the pads with breaks being active recovery
1st round (10's at beginning) was 4 uppercuts, left hook, right elbow, left knee, cover, 2 right knees-active being push kicks
2nd round was 3 jabs back, right low, right hand left low-active being single knees
3rd round was heavy singles/power shots.

End was 10 kicks each side, then punching 2-10, 10-2

Did some extra ab work (20 burpees with press up, 30 leg raises and the push lower back off the ground, feet up thing-30 each). Some side plank work and something like being in plank but taking one leg out as far as you can go.

Pretty tired when I started, but not feeling too bad now. Just sore
 
14/07/06

Been messing about with clean and clean and jerk at work

PL

Squats
8@60
5@90
5@100
5@105
5@110
5@115

Back sore and legs a bit weak, but still getting back to normal

SLDL
8@60
8@85
8@90
8@95

Full contact twist
High to low

8@20
3 sets of [email protected]

weighted sit ups
8@bw
3 sets of 12 with 30kg DB-will have to start rigging up something else now


7.5 min cycle warm down
 
31/10/15

Lifting

DL
10@60
8@90
8@110
8@130
8@150
8@165
8@170- Not a lot left in the tank after this. After the last set, 3, 3, 1, 17


BP
10@40
10@50
8@60
8@70
8@80
8@90
8@90

3 sets of 6 pull ups
 
1/11/15

Cardio

3.5 miles- got lost. Ended up walking parts towards the end to find the bloody road and route back.
4 miles- got back to the route and restarted timer
 
19/07/06


AM- Cardio

20 min run-hottest day on record....it was hard work, especially since I haven't really run for ages


pm- MT

4 round as usual, break was stretching
Tit for tat. I was with paul so basically 12-...fuck knows how long minutes of continuous work.
1 round Heavy work on the bag (just boxing)
1 person doing 10's and when done jab right kick, right hand left kick on bag

1 round doing just knees. Either long range and round knees as the rest, or grab knees and speed knees off both sides.
1 min at end of round teeps. 3 left, 1 right
 
20/07/06


MT
got there early
20 min of skipping with 16oz rope

3 rounds shadow boxing warm up (just 10 press ups between rounds), BW work for 10 min after that
Rest of the night was sparring, lost track of rounds (a hour to 1.5 hours I think, 8.40 till 10). I had to have 1 round off at about 9.35, but that was because o fthe heat and arms were on fire after the skipping and boxing with 16's. Tried just elbows (got pads when in thailand). That was fun, me with everything but punches vs people using everything. You need to parry and close that range quick before a kick comes in. Caught a few times, but live and learn.

Ended session with 25 burpess and 30 leg raises, 20s rest and 30 hip raises
 
21/07/06

PL
Squat

8@60
5@80
5@100
5@105
5@110
5@115
5@120-shaky, killed me to drop and make sure the last 2 reps were deep and proper

SLDL
8@60
8@90
8@95
8@100

Weighted abs
12@bw
[email protected]
3 sets of [email protected]

Full contact twist
Low to high
8@20
6@30
[email protected]
4@35

Cycled for 20 min on level 7-sweated my tits off
 
4/11/15

Lifting

Squat
8@60
8@80
8@90
8@100
8@110
5@120
5@130
5@140
1@140

2 sets of 5 pause squat @100

Didn't go too well, mainly because of the annoying background grunting from a young lad doing OHP supersets with 40kg.

OHP
10@40
8@50
8@55
10@60 for 2 sets
20@bar

3 sets of 15 from knees ab wheel roll outs

Pull ups
2 sets of 8
4
4
 
22/07/06

MT
Got there early and did 10-15 min skipping with the 16oz rope and mouth guard in.
Then did 4 rounds with mouth and rope again, but 2 rounds with fresh people, they swapped and another 2 with new fresh people. Worked in sprints, doubles etc. 10, 15, 20, 20 press ups with 20 knees to chest at the end of each round

3 rounds on the pads
1st was on the low kick pad with chris
2nd was just hands
3rd was hands and feet

Held pads for 2 rounds
Used the heavy bag for 1 round due to numbers

Did easy tit for tat for maybe only 5 minutes, then 2 rounds sparring. Nothing major, just getting my timing and foot work back. People sporting injuries to legs from thursday sparring so to stop them complaining did just boxing.
 
6/11/15

Cardio
6k rowing averaging under 2 min per 500 m
 
24/07/06

am- Cardio

5-6 mile run

pm

PL

Incine BP
8@60
[email protected]
5@80
[email protected]
5@85
4@90, needed help getting past plateau and then did 5th rep, couldn't lock out and needed like 3 fingers on each spotters hand to lock it out.

MP
8@40
5@60
5@60
4 (and a half-it got to the lower supports on the way up but couldn't lock it out)@60

BO Row
8@60
5@90
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected] (thought I oculd do 3, but grip fucked)


Weighted dips
8@bw
8@bw+10
7@bw+10
7@bw+10

3 sets of 8 BW pull ups

6 min row cool down


No ab or rotation work because my left oblique is strained I think, time to rest it
 
7/11/15

Lifting

DL
10@60
8@100
8@130
8@150
8@170- banged them out. Lift, lockout, down, relax, lift- etc
8@175- a bit more start stop- 3, 2, 1, 2 after re chalk

BP
10@60
8@70
8@80
8@95
8@95

3 sets of 8 hanging leg raise
 
Hey Ian

Punchout drills, yeah, they're what you've read from Ross Enamait's stuff. Basically, it's a timed interval where you throw non-stop straight punches at full speed/power. Really brutal drill but with some pretty obvious benefits too. You can use them in different ways for different purposes, too, such as:

- shorter punch-out drills can be used to increase speed/explosiveness (i.e. 15-20 seconds) because the shorter duration allows you to EXPLODE through the entire punchout instead of fading in a longer one
- longer punch-out drills can be used for muscular endurance, mental toughness, and conditioning (i.e. 30 seconds+, usually 1 minute, though you can go as long as you're able as long as you're keeping a furious pace). your technique will go to shit but you'll be reaping huge conditioning gains so it's worth it to end a skill session with them to "get the lead out"

I use other punch-out protocols like the 10 x 10 drill. It's pretty simple, you just throw a 10-punch combination (1-2-1-2-1-2-1-2-1-2, straight punches because the bag won't swing as much) on the bag/mitts, reset briefly (1-2 seconds MAX - no longer), and repeat 10 times. That is one round. You can do 4-10 rounds (400-1000 punches). This is a good drill because the brief second you get to reset allows you to throw SHARP, crisp, powerful punches throughout the drill instead of sloppier pawing punches that you'd be throwing as a longer punchout progresses.

My trainer has us do what he calls "situational punchouts", which are based around situations you'd face in the ring/cage/whatever where you'd be throwing hard, non-stop punches. This could be when you've got a man hurt, trapped him on the ropes, trying to steal a round, trying to knock out your opponent when you're behind on the cards, etc, and my trainer will construct the punchout to accomodate those circumstances. For example, to finish off a sparring session, he'll have my opponent lean against the ropes and for 1 minute I will have to throw everything I've got, mindful of defense because he'll counter if I falter or show an opening, mixing head and body shots, just never stopping the attack to simulate a situation where I've got someone up against the ropes and hurt. Then once the minute is up, I'll lean on the ropes and my opponent will do the same for me. This drill also teaches you to think under fire as you're sharp-shooting with counter punches and looking for openings while being flurried. We'll repeat this for 10 minutes.

Lastly, sometimes during my more traditional bagwork I throw in small punch-outs throughout the round (usually 3-4). Just little bursts of 30-50 straight punches thrown at eye-level to push myself into the "red zone" if I'm not there yet.

Hope that clears up some punchout stuff man

your log looks great, those burpees between rounds are a killer.
 
