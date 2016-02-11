I would introduce a pinfall to MMA

YesMySon
PIN: Under the 2004–05 changes to the United World Wrestling rules, amateur wrestling moved to a round-based system in which each period is conducted as a separate match with a winner declared. The pin is an exception — it ends a match outright, unlike the period-only victories awarded by technical fall or decision on points. In this way, the fall is analogous to a knockout in boxing. (from wiki)
In boxing and kickboxing, a knockout ends the fight completely. In BJJ, if you get choked out or submitted the fight is over.
If they added a pinfall, lnp days would be over. Grappling would become a lot more interesting because you can't allow yourself to be pinned down.
Also, if it were added, fights would end quicker as well since a pin would essentially be a stoppage
