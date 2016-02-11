I would introduce a pinfall to MMA

YesMySon

PIN: Under the 2004–05 changes to the United World Wrestling rules, amateur wrestling moved to a round-based system in which each period is conducted as a separate match with a winner declared. The pin is an exception — it ends a match outright, unlike the period-only victories awarded by technical fall or decision on points. In this way, the fall is analogous to a knockout in boxing. (from wiki)

In boxing and kickboxing, a knockout ends the fight completely. In BJJ, if you get choked out or submitted the fight is over.

If they added a pinfall, lnp days would be over. Grappling would become a lot more interesting because you can't allow yourself to be pinned down.

Also, if it were added, fights would end quicker as well since a pin would essentially be a stoppage
 
Dumb

This ain't wrestling.

Plus, for the most part, you're already perceived as losing if you're on the bottom (unless you're crazy active going for subs and strikes from the bottom.) So that should already be a deterrent for being on the bottom.
 
Fedor never lost to Werdum.:)

Fabr%C3%ADcio-Werdum-x-Fedor.jpg


Look at Fabricio's shoulders!
 
YesMySon said:
so why not just call it a loss and avoid guys laying on each other
Because there's such a thing as sweeps, submissions, KO's from the ground (it has happened!)
 
Adding pinfalls would make grappling more interesting? It would make submissions from the bottom even more of a rarity.

I have a better idea to minimize boring lay n pray. Allow knees to the head of a downed opponent.
 
I agree from a traditional martial arts perspective. If you are pinned down you are totally neutralized and pose next to no threat. If you land on your back from a takedown you would have very likely broken your back on rocks, concrete or hard earth. A soldier could easily stab you with no risk of being harmed. The only reason a guard is a threat is because you can use prolonged periods of time to create setups, which from a martial perspective is unrealistic. The guard is also the sole reason why most new viewers become uninterested or uncomfortable when watching MMA. No guard = no room to stall. You either engage a scramble or lose.
 
If we add that, why not a standing 8 count, or the traditional 10 count? If a guy is knocked down, blah blah blah bad reasoning not a good idea move on to something else.
 
So Miguel Torres, Carlos Condit, Antonio Nogueira, Fabricio Werdum, and Mamed Khalidov would've lost a lot of the fights they've won, since they're fine with being on the bottom for extended periods of time?
Chael Sonnen would've beaten Anderson Silva in less than a round with this rule!
 
While we're at it, remove strikes and BJJ, and make pinfalls the only way to finish. And everyone wears a singlet. Lets also change the name to "wrestling".


pinfalls would perpetuate the myth that being on the bottom is bad.... which is the biggest load of BS since 12/6 elbows being outlawed.
 
They have this rule in Combat Sambo if you get Ippon'd like in Judo you lose. So suggestion go watch Combat Sambo. SAMBOFIAS youtube channel is the bomb.
 
Lamfadha said:
They have this rule in Combat Sambo if you get Ippon'd like in Judo you lose. So suggestion go watch Combat Sambo. SAMBOFIAS youtube channel is the bomb.
thanks bro. Haters, mad cause I invented combat sambo
 
maybe its me id like to see a promotion do this kind of like shootboxing but with this rule.
 
There are hold downs/pins in judo.

I could see this for some sort of amateur MMA, maybe. I dunno.

I'd rather see quicker standups. It is clear that "being busy" is often a euphemism for throwing strikes that aren't doing damage or wiggling around acting like the fighter on top is working to pass guard/improve position.

If I wanted to watch some dry humping, I'd watch videos of GSP fights or "dark ages" UFC.
 
Kim Jong Un said:
I agree from a traditional martial arts perspective. If you are pinned down you are totally neutralized and pose next to no threat. If you land on your back from a takedown you would have very likely broken your back on rocks, concrete or hard earth. A soldier could easily stab you with no risk of being harmed. The only reason a guard is a threat is because you can use prolonged periods of time to create setups, which from a martial perspective is unrealistic. The guard is also the sole reason why most new viewers become uninterested or uncomfortable when watching MMA. No guard = no room to stall. You either engage a scramble or lose.
I don't necessarily agree, but this post was interesting. Made me think
 
ThunderL1ps said:
There are hold downs/pins in judo.

I could see this for some sort of amateur MMA, maybe. I dunno.

I'd rather see quicker standups. It is clear that "being busy" is often a euphemism for throwing strikes that aren't doing damage or wiggling around acting like the fighter on top is working to pass guard/improve position.

If I wanted to watch some dry humping, I'd watch videos of GSP fights or "dark ages" UFC.
It's almost as if fighters on the bottom know they don't need to try to get up, because if they can create inactivity, they'll be rewarded with standups.

Standing fighters up from inactivity doesn't promote action. It promotes inactivity.
 
EndlessCritic said:
It's almost as if fighters on the bottom know they don't need to try to get up, because if they can create inactivity, they'll be rewarded with standups.

Standing fighters up from inactivity doesn't promote action. It promotes inactivity.
good point. a stand up would promote action most of the time. If you are pinned just stand them up. I mean i think it should be a stoppage but a stand up is fine.
 
