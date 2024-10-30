I was today's old when I saw this legendary pic for the first time.

More context on the picture, as it has been told by Minà himself many times: Minà was the host of a sports show on the Italian television at the time, and they landed an interview with Ali. When he was about to go out to take Ali to dinner, De Niro called him and wanted to hang out, and he told him about the dinner with Ali. De Niro asked to come with, and Gianni agreed. A few minutes after the call, the phone ringed again, and this time it was Sergio Leone. "You son of a b***h, you're going to dine with Ali and you don't invite me? I'm coming too". Apparently Leone called De Niro for something work related (he directed him in Once Upon a time in America) and De Niro was really excited and told him about their plans. After a few more minutes, the phone ringed again. It was Marquez, who found out somehow that Ali was in town and figured that Minà had to be involved. And thus he was added to the party. So this is more or less the story about this pictures, which basically features Muhammad Ali with four very excited fans.