I think this is it - End of an era: After November 16th 2024

12 to 14 Long years ago, I got into this sport. I got into this sport because of people like Jon Bones Jones, people like, Stipe Miocic Alistair Overeem, people like Brock Lesnar, Junior Dos Santos, Shane Carwin, Georges St. Piere, Anderson Silva, Vitor Belfort, Wanderlei, Shogun Rua, Maricio Shogun Rua, Alexander Gustafson, Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold

people like frank mir, the pettis bros, benson henderson, the diaz boys, big nog and little nog, the nogeras, Randy Coture.

Very few of these amazing legends are still active, and in so getting picked apart by people they never would have lost to in thier primes

And with the main event of UFC 308 the historical context is all encompessing of a time period spanning multiple eras, some of the wildest and most exciting times of mma were in the 20teens, Zufa buying strikeforce, The Jones Cormier fued, Alistair Overeems world shadowing debut and domination of brock lesnar, The rise of Conor, TRT Belfort, the champ champ craze.

We saw champions come we saw champions go, we saw them rise and fall, however TWO MEN have stood the test of time, and some how with the smoke clearing they are still here and just as inspiring as they were at their peeks.

Those two men are Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

They've beaten the who's who of MMA
Goats in their own division
Have litteraly slayed every kind of beast you can face in MMA and are still around to tell the tell.

This is bigger than UFC, this is bigger than MMA, this is the penical of all combat sports. Two men who have done this at the highest level and been taken to the brink of insanity in that cage meet in the middle of the octagon to end one last dispute. This is the end of an era.

 
A little dramatic but it's true. There are some old guys around but these two are the last from that era who are still at the top of the sport. This will be it. Curtain calls. We're all gonna die.
 
No it's not you dumb fuck! You are just getting old like the rest of us.
Try completing MMA with an extra hobby instead.
Have you tried knitting? I am watching a video of it right now and it is very fascinating!
 
No it's not you dumb fuck! You are just getting old like the rest of us.
Try completing MMA with an extra hobby instead.
Have you tried knitting? I am watching a video of it right now and it is very fascinating!
Lol Don't put me in the same boat as you old fucks lmfaooo.
 
But this is the end of an era all the fighters from the old days we come to know and love are a mere vessell of what they truly were or gone, Jon Jones and Stipe are the last two contenders, Max Halloway tried to win it back but it seems the sun has set on him as well. This is it. Thisis the finale.
 
If jones loses. It will definitely be an end of a era.
 
I don't care about this fight. It is nowhere near as relevant as all the names you just listed. This is like the recent karate fight between Pettis and Bendo, who gives a fuck? If Jones considers himself the best fighter on the planet he should be fighting the interim champion, not ducking to fight a 42 year old who hasn't competed in 4 years.
 
We saw champions come we saw champions go, we saw them rise and fall, however TWO MEN have stood the test of time, and some how with the smoke clearing they are still here and just as inspiring as they were at their peeks.

Those two men are Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.
True. Dana agrees, then speaks highly of his great HW Champions.

 
