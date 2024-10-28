I think this is it - End of an era: After November 16th 2024

12 to 14 Long years ago, I got into this sport. I got into this sport because of people like Jon Bones Jones, people like, Stipe Miocic Alistair Overeem, people like Brock Lesnar, Junior Dos Santos, Shane Carwin, Georges St. Piere, Anderson Silva, Vitor Belfort, Wanderlei, Shogun Rua, Maricio Shogun Rua, Alexander Gustafson, Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold



people like frank mir, the pettis bros, benson henderson, the diaz boys, big nog and little nog, the nogeras, Randy Coture.



Very few of these amazing legends are still active, and in so getting picked apart by people they never would have lost to in thier primes



And with the main event of UFC 308 the historical context is all encompessing of a time period spanning multiple eras, some of the wildest and most exciting times of mma were in the 20teens, Zufa buying strikeforce, The Jones Cormier fued, Alistair Overeems world shadowing debut and domination of brock lesnar, The rise of Conor, TRT Belfort, the champ champ craze.



We saw champions come we saw champions go, we saw them rise and fall, however TWO MEN have stood the test of time, and some how with the smoke clearing they are still here and just as inspiring as they were at their peeks.



Those two men are Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.



They've beaten the who's who of MMA

Goats in their own division

Have litteraly slayed every kind of beast you can face in MMA and are still around to tell the tell.



This is bigger than UFC, this is bigger than MMA, this is the penical of all combat sports. Two men who have done this at the highest level and been taken to the brink of insanity in that cage meet in the middle of the octagon to end one last dispute. This is the end of an era.



