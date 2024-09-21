I think the Godfather 3 could've been better if....

Garcia and Sophia were married and not cousins. The movie should have started with them married at the wedding ceremony like in GF1 and that's how Vincent got into the family business. The cousin love angle isn't necessary at all.



Michael tries to go legitimate and Vincent pulls him back in to the criminal life. He loses everything and dies alone. Vito had it all and died around loved ones and Michael loses it all and dies alone. Fitting end.



Change the story to this and include Robert Duvall and this could've been really great.



While it is frustrating to watch, GF3 is actually a good film. I watched Coda earlier this year and now I'm currently watching the original version. I think i prefer the original verision more because of the ending. There were a lot of great scenes (Vincent apartment, the chopper scene, Joey Zaza getting got) and add ons to the cast like Eli Wallach, Garcia and Joey Zaza.



And I honestly don't mind Sophia that much as Mary. Used to dislike her in this but she's grown on me.