AldoStillGoat said: Fighter of the year should be for the fighter who fights the best… not who saves cards and what not.



Topuria knocked out two all time FW legends at the top of their game.



He deserves it Click to expand...

No, it should be for who had the most accomplished year. Topuria ko'ed two all-time FW greats, but Pereira broke the record for 3 title defenses in the shortest amount of time (he won all 3 fights by finish btw). That cannot be easily dismissed. Pereira also took those fights on VERY short notice. You think Topuria would defend his belt against Lerone Murphy on two week's notice? Hell no and you know it.