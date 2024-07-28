I remember when they used to let MMA fights reach a conclusion

I've noticed with so many fights nowadays, fights are ended prematurely when it looks like "the fighter could possibly get knocked out if this continues".



Too many times I've seen a fighter get rocked and if they go on the defensive for more than 3 seconds while they recover or don't go on the offensive, then the fight gets called.



I understand if a fighter is getting savagely beaten (but not ko'd) for an extended period with clearly no hope of recover shown and the corner not throwing in the towel, the ref may intervene... but over the years, refs have just been shortening and shortening that limit.



Like with Blaydes last night, Aspinall is on his back, throwing punches which aren't doing too much damage or even really stunning him, so why stop it? He could potentially get ko'd at some point?

In that position and the speed in which in happened, Blaydes really did the only thing he could do, which was cover up in the moment. Aspinall wasn't ko'ing him from that angle, so if he changed position, that would put Blaydes in a better position too.



Seen this too many times in the UFC, where are a fighter blitzes another fighter after a knockdown or stunning them, seemingly not to try and actually finish them with the KO, but to make it look like it's over, knowing the ref will stop it.