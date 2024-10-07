I rate 307 main card

So the prelims had some nice finishes, forgettable fights, awful refs and judges. I'm gonna focus on the main card. I had company over and this was the bulk of the experience:



- Kayla vs Vierra: Kayla shows again she belongs at the top. Her striking really didn't show much but she's tough, endurance, freakishly strong. Kaitlin had a good round 2 but it's clear Kayla has little opposition. A decent showcase fight



- Holland vs Dolidze: Theres nothing much to say here. It sucks seeing early endings like this. There's really not much to say about the fight itself. Dolidze was strong and formidable enough to effect the early outcome you just wish you got more of a fight..



- Aldo vs Bautista: What a wet fart. Sucks to see Jose's second comeback fight play out like this. He had moments of looking great on the feet but Mario found a very frustrating way to win. Sure we didn't expect a layup for Aldo, nor did we expect Mario to become Merab. It was a painful fight to watch



- Pennington vs Pena: This is where a lot of you will lose me. I thought this was a very close and good fight. I was extremely biased for Julie. Yes admittedly I thought Pennington won, but I would need to rewatch it. I'm super elated they gave it to Pena. I don't think it's quite the robbery so many said it was. Very happy to see Pena win the belt again



- Peirera vs Roundtree: 9/10. Was a Total violent slugfest that came down to will. Both showed off awesome combos and the fight had my attention from entrances to finish. This was an incredible main event, albeit standup only, all my company had a great time. That's how to close a ppv. Complete respect to both these athletes



Overall about a 7.5/10. Co main and main left a great impression. All the other fights were mixed nuts. And fuck that referee in the Ihor fight. I hope he pays for that...