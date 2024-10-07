I rate 307 main card

So the prelims had some nice finishes, forgettable fights, awful refs and judges. I'm gonna focus on the main card. I had company over and this was the bulk of the experience:

- Kayla vs Vierra: Kayla shows again she belongs at the top. Her striking really didn't show much but she's tough, endurance, freakishly strong. Kaitlin had a good round 2 but it's clear Kayla has little opposition. A decent showcase fight

- Holland vs Dolidze: Theres nothing much to say here. It sucks seeing early endings like this. There's really not much to say about the fight itself. Dolidze was strong and formidable enough to effect the early outcome you just wish you got more of a fight..

- Aldo vs Bautista: What a wet fart. Sucks to see Jose's second comeback fight play out like this. He had moments of looking great on the feet but Mario found a very frustrating way to win. Sure we didn't expect a layup for Aldo, nor did we expect Mario to become Merab. It was a painful fight to watch

- Pennington vs Pena: This is where a lot of you will lose me. I thought this was a very close and good fight. I was extremely biased for Julie. Yes admittedly I thought Pennington won, but I would need to rewatch it. I'm super elated they gave it to Pena. I don't think it's quite the robbery so many said it was. Very happy to see Pena win the belt again

- Peirera vs Roundtree: 9/10. Was a Total violent slugfest that came down to will. Both showed off awesome combos and the fight had my attention from entrances to finish. This was an incredible main event, albeit standup only, all my company had a great time. That's how to close a ppv. Complete respect to both these athletes

Overall about a 7.5/10. Co main and main left a great impression. All the other fights were mixed nuts. And fuck that referee in the Ihor fight. I hope he pays for that...
 
Kayla vs Vierra: Looking at Kayla's progress, Vierra ran away for 2 minutes - SKIP

Holland vs Dolidze: Seldom injury, short - Shit happens

Aldo vs Bumtista: Aldo wins the striking, Bumtista stalls for 10 minutes - BAD

Penny vs Pena: What a skillless shit show - SKIP after 2 minutes of bunny hopping, Pena has no striking skill at all

So far the card is a solid 1/10


Pereira vs Rountree - Great fight 8/10


Spann vs St Preux was good.
Buckley vs Thompson was good
McGee vs Means the expected low level first fight
The rest average
 
I enjoyed Kayla. I enjoyed the bits of the Aldo fight where something was happening. I enjoyed the Pereira fight as much as I could.

7/10

Without Kayla, 4/10
 
Women's BW and Pena get so much shit

When Nunes left Raquel vs Mayra was such a dry and boring fight. I feel women's BW is the weakest division in ufc. Lighter weights have always been better. Don't even get me started on 145

It's clear to say 135 has been ruled by Rousey, Nunes and Holm. Who's to say Pena can't beat any of them. Say what you want about her striking. She fought Nunes twice and only one finished the other. She doesn't fight that often and has a spotty record. Well she is gritty as hell and never shows up without wanting to win

Kayla is a breath of fresh air but Pena might have the skillset to retain
 
It was a shit card with a good main event, that's about all.
 
