I once dated a fighter

Her dad was the Teams wrestling coach

I thought she was cute immediately and used to roll with her (I was one of the best guys in this BJJ class my position was secure due to being blue with any other peers and herself white belts)

However she started wrestling in high school

After graduation she became a Dentist assistant

I had no idea but she was forging that Dentists prescription and filling her own pain pill scrips out and this went on for two years and I did not know

She stopped training. One day she went to go get drunk with girlfriends I found out she went home with this dude and broke it off with her other then saying “The next time we spar so help me god I will kick you in the head like I would a man…and also gave her some good switch kicks to the body.

Any ways we find out she was pregnant after cheating on me and yeah that baby wasn’t mine I had to excommunicate myself from this gym that I had been going to forever because of her and lost my place to train

Thank god I’ve moved away. This happened in 2013 right after Anderson was KO’d by Weidman. I’m not mad about it anymore but I still don’t like her. Fast forward they got together to raise the kids and apparently they got in an argument and then a drunk driving accident where they smashed into a tree and now the guy who she cheated with and who fathered her kid had to have his leg amputated at the knee