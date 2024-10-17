I legitimately hate the TV show Outer Banks

Without a doubt one of the stupidest shows I think ever made

Makes battlefield earth look like a logical series of events

Bunch of extremely dumb teenagers who have tans getting BEYOND lucky, not even luck, like winning the lottery 45 times in a row lucky. Like so stupid you smash your TV and write a letter to the newspaper stupid.

There is a scene in this show where 5 teenagers in neon clothing walk up to a fortified mansion with armed guards posted at towers in broad daylight

I HATE THIS SHOW
 
