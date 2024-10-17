I legitimately hate the TV show Outer Banks

Bballfan123
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2020
- Messages
- 1,049
- Reaction score
- 1,077
Without a doubt one of the stupidest shows I think ever made
Makes battlefield earth look like a logical series of events
Bunch of extremely dumb teenagers who have tans getting BEYOND lucky, not even luck, like winning the lottery 45 times in a row lucky. Like so stupid you smash your TV and write a letter to the newspaper stupid.
There is a scene in this show where 5 teenagers in neon clothing walk up to a fortified mansion with armed guards posted at towers in broad daylight
I HATE THIS SHOW
