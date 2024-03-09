I know this sounds like clickbait. But MMA fighters need to stay in their lane.

I actually break it down here. But to summarize. MMA fighters keep going to boxing to get their bag, get paid and get clout. But its the boxers who are benefitting of the MMA fighter's names. Francis did well against fury but 85 percent of time the boxers are embarrassing the MMA fighters and wouldn't dare step in the cage. So it was fun, they tried it, back to MMA, let the boxers come over if they want. It's their turn.





