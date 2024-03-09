I know this sounds like clickbait. But MMA fighters need to stay in their lane.

I actually break it down here. But to summarize. MMA fighters keep going to boxing to get their bag, get paid and get clout. But its the boxers who are benefitting of the MMA fighter's names. Francis did well against fury but 85 percent of time the boxers are embarrassing the MMA fighters and wouldn't dare step in the cage. So it was fun, they tried it, back to MMA, let the boxers come over if they want. It's their turn.


 
Boxers aren't crossing over to MMA in droves because they're not willing to take a pay cut. Especially when they'd have to learn a bunch of new skills. It isn't complicated.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Boxers aren't crossing over to MMA in droves because they're not willing to take a pay cut. Especially when they'd have to learn a bunch of new skills. It isn't complicated.
Acting like boxers like AJ wouldn't love the opportunity to go fight for 50k/50k in the octagon.
Give AJ 6 months and he'll be all
Brother Brother Brother I smesh you but nobody wants to fight me while pulling out of half his fights.

Plus Venum gear? Champ shit.
 
Agreed. Man I wish boxers would forget about money for a minute n had the balls to fight in MMA once or twice why does it always have to be mma fighters going to boxing
 
John St.Pierre said:
Boxers already went over, and won.
The argument is over.
Boxing wins.
 
If U Fight Cheap didn't pay slave wages, then they would.

Getting your brains scrambled in boxing is the only way to get paid properly.
 
