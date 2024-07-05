I just witnessed one of the greatest little league sporting moments of my life

Background: My oldest kid plays U9 house league baseball. It's his first year playing, and there's a massive gap in skill between some of the players.



At this age/level, kids hit the ball from a pitching machine. It's objectively difficult to hit the ball. The kids get 5 chances to hit the ball and then it's considered a strike out. A lot of kids can't hit the ball at all.



One of the kids on my son's team has some type of developmental disability. He is profoundly physically and mentally delayed. He strikes out every time he goes up to bat, and has never come close to making contact with the ball. Until tonight.



At his second at-bat, with one out, he miraculously made contact with the ball on his 5th pitch. The ball trickled to the pitcher, who could have easily outrun the kid to first base. Instead, the pitcher threw to first base, and the first baseman fumbled the ball. The kid made it to first base safe.



Our entire section erupted in cheers. His mom was literally crying. I had tears in my eyes from what I just witnessed. He got a legitimate hit.



While the next batter was coming up to hit, the coaches were imploring him, "As soon as he hits that ball, you run to second."



The pitch comes, and the batter makes contact. "RUN RUN RUN". The kid freezes on first and doesn't move off the base. And then the second baseman catches the ball, and the hitter is out. The kid remains safe on first with two outs. He would have been out had he run to second.



Next kid hits, and the kid makes it safe to second.



Next kid hits, and the shortstop catches it. Shortstop throws it to third, and the third baseman fumbles the catch. The kid was safe on third by a second.



The next hitter comes out, and smacks it into the outfield, clearing the bases. The entire team erupts in cheers, shaking the bullpen fence. They all come out to congratulate the kid, with joy as if they had won the world series.



There is an unspoken but obvious rule with kids like this. You stay positive. You tell them, "Good swing", even when it's not. Today, it felt like all of that effort to stay positive finally manifested in the kid not only getting his first hit of the season, but his first run. And it was one of the greatest sporting moments I have ever witnessed.



Feel free to share your sporting moments of glory.