I haven't watched UFC since June 22nd, what did I miss/what do I need to know

Due to the gambling losses piling up and the neglect of my family I decided to take a few months off from watching the UFC this summer and spend more time with my family.



Well its been a long dreadful summer boys and I'm happy to report back. Looking to a hit a hail mary 8 legger this weekedn at the big Noche UFC card.



What did I miss and what fights are worth going back an watching? I heard that dork Belal actually beat Leon wtf? Is it worth watching? fill me in and let me know what fights/events I gotta go back and watch, thanks.