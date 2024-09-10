I haven't watched UFC since June 22nd, what did I miss/what do I need to know

MixMartialFarts

MixMartialFarts

Due to the gambling losses piling up and the neglect of my family I decided to take a few months off from watching the UFC this summer and spend more time with my family.

Well its been a long dreadful summer boys and I'm happy to report back. Looking to a hit a hail mary 8 legger this weekedn at the big Noche UFC card.

What did I miss and what fights are worth going back an watching? I heard that dork Belal actually beat Leon wtf? Is it worth watching? fill me in and let me know what fights/events I gotta go back and watch, thanks.
 
You didn't miss much
whatever-shrug.gif
 
you should watch last 3 Poatan title defenses. Not only for the masterclass striking showcase, but also cause it will only take like 10 minutes of your time (all 3 fights combined). Thats the level of striking we got blessed with.
 
i think the honeymoon phase is over. it’s gonna have to go through a revival or something.
 
You missed like 4 epic "Conor loves donuts" posts and that's about it😒
 
-DDP made Izzy cry

-UFC is still protecting Poatan from Ankalaev, even going as far as giving Khalil Rountree the next title shot

-Paper champ Jones still holding up HW division

Pretty boring stuff basically. Also, stop gambling ffs
 
There’s a mid card at a sphere this weekend.

WMMA is still a thing unfortunately.
 
All I know is put Jones in a room with anybody and I guarantee Jones walks out of that room.
 
