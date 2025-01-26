  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

I have a problem with point of balance on smaller knives

I feel really isolated on this, but I dislike when the POB is in the handle. Yet when it comes to blades under 12 cm (4.7 freedoms), I wonder if it‘s even possible to have a point heavy knife?

From looking around on review vids, I feel like POB in the blade starts only with longer blades.

Case in point, I have an ESEE 4 and I hate that knife. I feel like the weight is distributed in the back of my hand so that I can‘t „pinch“ it with my index for stability and dexterity. I get it, the ESEE4 is designed for heavy bushcrafting stuff with a full tang. But I feel like this knife could slip out of my hand at any moment.

Any thoughts on 12cm blades an below which are point heavy? Does that even exist?
 
