I Give Strickland Too Much S#!T

I was always annoyed that Strickland talks a big game about being violent and putting it all on the line, just for him to go out and put on some slower paced fights.
BUT he’s out there in everyone’s face when he fights. Always on the front foot, and pushing people back. He’s there to fight but neutralizes everyone’s offense. Granted, his teep body kicks don’t necessarily say “I’m here to fight you, come to me” but he’s still in their faces for a fight most of the time.
