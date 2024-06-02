I Give Strickland Too Much S#!T

Dimbis said: I was always annoyed that Strickland talks a big game about being violent and putting it all on the line, just for him to go out and put on some slower paced fights.



BUT he’s out there in everyone’s face when he fights. Always on the front foot, and pushing people back. He’s there to fight but neutralizes everyone’s offense. Granted, his teep body kicks don’t necessarily say “I’m here to fight you, come to me” but he’s still in their faces for a fight most of the time. Click to expand...

I feel like he'd be the #1 fighter if every fight was 10 rounds. Since he trains by sparring, he's training to not get hit more than he is to hit his opponent. It's very unique, and strange to watch. He gassed Costa and took him apart without hardly hitting him at all. All he did was apply forward pressure while defending himself, and still knocked Costa down twice. It seemed like Paulo went down because he was caught off guard and completely uncomfortable backing up and reacting to Sean, as opposed to being hit hard.The crowd at the press conference was booing Paulo and chanting USA for Sean, but during the fight they were mostly quiet, neutral. I think people aren't sure exactly how to feel about Sean's fights. Yeah he goes to decision but he doesn't go to decision like anybody else. You always get the sense that he needs to attack, throw a roundhouse kick, touch his man up more, yet he appears to be controlling the fight through his pressure and defence. Costa was sweating so hard he looked like he'd been standing under a waterfall.Whereas Sean, how I'd put it, he looked like he'd been walking a dog but the dog pulled on the leash a lot. He's in almost total control. He's a martial arts master, and at the same time he's putting on relatively boring fights. It's very odd.