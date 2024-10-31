I found toxic mold, what do I do ?

When I was younger, like 16-18, I had a guitar case that I could lock. In this guitar case I'd put all my alcohol, tobacco, drugs, whatever. I called it my "sin case." One day, my then girlfriend left her underwear at my place. These panties were c r u s t y. One could hold the crotch and it'd retain its shape. What I, ofcourse, did was yeet them into the sin case. I then proceeded to forget about 'em for a few weeks. The panties festered in there and I remember opening it and just being bombarded by the smell. After a while I think I threw them away or something.The smell, however, still lingered in my sin case, I didn't care that much though. It was a convenient place to store my beers.Now, many years later, I was about to store my guitar for a while, so I took the former sin case out of my basement. There was mold in the sin case. The sin case was covered in many types of unidentified mold. It, additionally, smelled exactly like how I remembered that 17-year old borderliner girl's vagina smelled like. The sin case was moldy, the fungi fed on my sins and the excretions of this girl. Worst part is that I remember exactly where the panties laid, you can probably guess it from the picture too.

sin case.jpg
 
There's no girlfriend. That was your nightly depository you stored under the bed.

Also, you should put some of the mold in a pipe and smoke it, see if you discover a new psychotropic.

Then I'd probably throw it out.
 
AIDS.

Rest in power if you're fatherless.

Rest in peace if you were raised in a 2 parent household.
 
You now have a moral obligation to the future of the human race to incinerate the mold case.

I had a hard sunglass case that ended up smelling like pussy. I hope I was smart enough to throw it away.
 
That is pretty rank. Guess you have already inhaled a bunch of it
 
If anyone wants their own batch you gotta let this stuff cure for 15 years to get what I got
 
And you put your weiner inside that girl? How many rounds of antibiotics did you need?
 
<Deported1>
Mods should dub TS for having a girlfriend nasty enough to have c r u s t y drawers
 
