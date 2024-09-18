I don't understand the UFC with their decisions

Jones situation reminds me of GSP... Both were given a title shot in a higher division, but if I'm not mistaken, after the fight with Bisping, Dana White pressured GSP to defend the title, and when he vacated it, there was some kind of feud.

Why is the UFC repeating the same mistake with Jones and wasting the division's time? Is this just some marketing strategy they’re pushing with Jones? First, they ruined the Ngannou-Jones superfight, and now they're wasting Aspinall's time—a guy who could be a great product to sell as champion. Are they really being smart?

Do aspinall need to suck dana's d?
 
They wanted GSP to lose to the next guy so they could build Bobby Knuckles off GSP's name.
Dana doesn't want Jon to lose so that he can always say he had the GOAT as an employee and all other organizations are jokes because of that one fact.
My thoughts, at least, but I'm not a corporate stooge.
 
The difference between the current situation with Jones and the past with GSP is, Jones and Dana mutually have each others meat in their mouths.

GSP did what he did solely for himself and then fucked off.

I'm sure their respective past negotiations are also very similar, Dana has a history of treating fighters that negotiate hard like shit.
 
Its called the fight business for a reason
 
I'm near certain Picto has some sort of dirt on the big bald goof.

His fellating of Jones and excusing him endlessly after all the failed drug tests, being stripped, troubles with the law etc., has been bizarre to behold.

Jon must have helped him bury a body or something.
 
You put Dana White in a business meeting with any man on this fucking planet, there’s only one man coming out on top
 
The first thing you need to realize is that decisions aren't made with the sport in mind or even the UFC in mind, they're made to satisfy the egos of the people in charge. After that, you begin to see a bit of logic in what they do. As for the crazier shit, like how subservient Dana is to building Jones' paper HW legacy, the best I can guess is blackmail.
 
Half of the decisions Dana makes revolve around money.

The other half are about power and control.
 
