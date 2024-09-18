I don't understand the UFC with their decisions

Jones situation reminds me of GSP... Both were given a title shot in a higher division, but if I'm not mistaken, after the fight with Bisping, Dana White pressured GSP to defend the title, and when he vacated it, there was some kind of feud.



Why is the UFC repeating the same mistake with Jones and wasting the division's time? Is this just some marketing strategy they’re pushing with Jones? First, they ruined the Ngannou-Jones superfight, and now they're wasting Aspinall's time—a guy who could be a great product to sell as champion. Are they really being smart?



Do aspinall need to suck dana's d?