I almost won the lotto

The jackpot was $162,000,000.I choose the numbers myself too, I utilized intentionality and tried to channel my fingers towards the direction of the winning numbers from the future.Seems like it worked. The previous drawings I had chosen mindlessly or random generated numbers and hadn’t gotten close in a long time.In fact for the power ball I was initially gonna click on the number 8 but I hovered and second guessed myself.It is only a matter of time before I get it right.Might as well start maxing out my credit cards and spending like I already did so I can better manifest the visualization.