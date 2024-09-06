I almost won the lotto

chill doggie

The jackpot was $162,000,000.

I choose the numbers myself too, I utilized intentionality and tried to channel my fingers towards the direction of the winning numbers from the future.
Seems like it worked. The previous drawings I had chosen mindlessly or random generated numbers and hadn’t gotten close in a long time.
In fact for the power ball I was initially gonna click on the number 8 but I hovered and second guessed myself.

It is only a matter of time before I get it right.
Might as well start maxing out my credit cards and spending like I already did so I can better manifest the visualization.

IMG_6395.jpeg
 
kimocomplex said:
I've "almost" won many times myself,


Alas that sweet Sherdog Plat subscription will have to wait
Have you gotten as close as that ticket?
2 correct numbers, two numbers off by 3 digits, one off by 2 digits, one off by a single digit.
 
Holy shit, dude, i bet youre gonna be kicking yourself over that one forever
 
Damn, I'm old. :(
 
There is no such thing as "almost" winning the lottery. You eithe win or not. The relative closeness of the numbers mean nothing.


EDIT: I am not referring to getting all but one number right. But getting say a 19 when the number is 20.
 
nonoob said:
You ever hear the audio of Paul Anka yelling at his band/sound engineer sir?

Funny shit lol
 
Sycho Sid said:
19 is literally almost 20.
 
chill doggie said:
Bro, you realize this is how they hook you. You THINK you are getting close, so "invest" money into it and in reality, you're many miles from cashing out. Don't be a sucker. Just invest in Dogecoin or Game Stop stock.
 
Brom Bones said:
You can’t hook a sharp.
I decreased my buying frequency while I recharge my psychic powers.
 
You didn't almost win anything. You got two numbers correct. It doesn't matter if the ones you got wrong are one number off, it statistically equal to every other number.
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
The set of numbers I choose are statistically closer than approximately 99.8% of all possible combinations.
 
